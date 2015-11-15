Thomas returns to the track as Stroetinga and Keisse lead Revolution

Image 1 of 4 Geraint Thomas (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 Iljo Keisse (Etixx-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 Iljo Keisse (Etixx-QuickStep). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) made his return to track racing in London but it was Wim Stroetinga and Iljo Keisse who carried their winning form into the third round of the Revolution Series at the Olympic velodrome in London on Saturday night.

The pair, riding under the banner of Team Pedalsure, came into the London event having won the second round and picked up where they left off with Keisse taking the points race and the team elimination event with Stroetinga. Team Pedalsure now lead the overall standings ahead of Orica-GreenEdge.

"I raced some of the Revolution [Series] in 2006 until 2010, it's good to be back, I like the new classification and racing with the bigger teams. It's good to be back,” Etixx-QuickStep’s Keisse told the race organisers.

While Team Pedalsure enjoyed the victory there was little to celebrate for Team Sky’s Geraint Thomas, who raced on the velodrome for his first London outing since claiming gold as part of the Great Britain team pursuit at the London Olympic Games in 2012. The Welshman finished third in the scratch race but admitted he was not in full fitness.

Thomas enjoyed a hugely successful season on the road but followed that up with a longer than usual off-season break as he looks to recharge his batteries before a crucial road and Olympic year in 2016. He was somewhat off the pace in London this time around but will also compete in the next round of the Revolution Series in Glasgow at the turn of the year.

“It was strange actually, there is lots of fond memories; my legs feel a little different to how they were back then,” he said.



