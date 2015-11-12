News shorts: Thomas and Kennaugh to race next round of Revolution Series

Image 1 of 5 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 The Ag2r riders sitting in the bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 AG2R La Modiale to meet at a training camp in Oisans (Image credit: AG2R La Mondiale) Image 4 of 5 Kendall Ryan (TIBCO) happy to show off her new stars and stripes kit. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 5 of 5 Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) takes the British nationals for the second time (Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com)

Thomas and Kennaugh to race next round of Revolution Series

Geraint Thomas and Peter Kennaugh will compete on the track during the next round of the Revolution Series at the Lee Valley VeloPark in London on November 14.

"I’m really looking forward to taking part in the Revolution Series this year, it will be the first time I’ve done it since before the 2012 Olympics," Thomas said. "It’s the first time I’ve actually raced on the track since then as well. I miss racing on the track, especially Revolution as it’s a good atmosphere there and good racing."





Other riders scheduled to compete include Adam Blythe, Scott Law (Orica GreenEDGE), Christian Grasmann, Marcel Kalz (Maloja Pushbikers), Jasper de Buyst, Otto Vergarde (Telegraph All Stars), Marc Hester (One Pro Cycling) and Iljo Keisse (Team Pedalsure).





AG2r La Mondiale unite for opening training camp in Oisans mountains in France

AG2R La Mondiale will unite for their first training camp in the Oisans mountains from November 16 to 20 in Vaujany (Isère), France.

The 2016 roster of 28 riders will train at Vaujany, but new recruits Hugo Houle, from Canada, and Jesse Sergent, from New Zealand, will be absent. They will join the team later in Spain from December 8-18.

"First of all, I would like to thank the Hautes-Alpes Departmental Tourism Committee for its contribution. They received us with open arms for the last five seasons and, definitely, helped us to write new pages of our team history," said team manager Vincent Lavenu.

"Moreover, the heart of the team is in the Alps, that is why it is always an honor to train in Oisans, close to our headquarter. We love to be right in the middle of these Oisans mountains because it is the perfect playground for us. This winter training camp is also a substantial moment to strengthen team’s cohesion. Indeed, our roster did not dramatically change but there is an evolution concerning our managerial staff.

"To be honest, we are organising these meetings not only for physical training but also to share great moments of conviviality. It really matters to us because we will need to stand together in the decisive parts of the season."

Tibco-SVB to race 94.7 Cycle Challenge

US-based UCI team Tibco-SVB will contest the 94.7 Cycle Challenge, the final UCI race of the women's season, which takes place on November 15 in Johannesburg. The race is held in conjunction with The Momentum 947 Cycle Challenge gran fondo.

"Africa is rapidly becoming a significant cycling marketplace, and we are very happy to have an opportunity to bring the team to such an enormous participation event," said Ed Beamon, Team Tibco-SVB general manager. "Of course it is a great chance to represent TIBCO and Silicon Valley Bank in another region of the world, but it also gives us a unique occasion to represent and promote Fuji Bicycles as well as Reynolds, Shimano and our other valued partners."

Tibco-SVB team will include Kendall Ryan, reigning US criterium national champion; Jo Kiesanowski, multiple-time New Zealand World Championship team member; Kathrin Hammes, 2015 German World Championship team member and Patricia Schwager, former Swiss national time-trial champion.