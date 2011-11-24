Team Type 1 finalizes 2012 roster

Race leader Kiel Reijnen (Team Type 1 - Sanofi) (Image credit: Min Russo)

American professional continental squad Team Type 1 - Sanofi has finalized its 2012 roster. The team unveiled its international line-up to Cyclingnews, naming 23 riders from 11 different countries.

Current Tour of Rwanda leader Joey Rosskopf, a trainee for the team this season, was confirmed along with fellow Americans Kiel Reijnen, Joe Eldridge, Will Dugan and Alex Bowden.

New additions to the squad include two riders from Cofidis, Julien El Fares and Remy Cusin, Julien Antomarchi (Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille), Daniele Colli from Geox-TMC, Vegard Stake Laengen (Joker Merida), Georg Preidler (Team Tyrol).

Continuing with the team are Alessandro Bazzana, Rubens Bertogliati, Laszlo Bodrogi, Fabio Calabria, Danielle Callegarin, Aleksander Efimkin, Aldo Ino Ilesic, Jure Kocjan, Javier Megias Leal, Martijn Verschoor.

Russian Alexander Serebrykov is the team's second neo-pro for 2012.

Riders exiting the team are Scott Stewart, who signed with the Jelly Belly team and Australian Ben King (Plan B). Not on the list provided to Cyclingnews are Valery Kobzarenko, Andrea Grendene, Vladimir Efimkin and Alexey Shmidt.

Team Type 1 - Sanofi for 2012

Julien Antomarchi (Fra)

Remy Cusin (Fra)

Danielle Colli (Ita)

Julien El Fares (Fra)

Filippo Fortin (Ita)

Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor)

Georg Preidler (Aut)

Joey Rosskopf (USA)

Alexander Serebrykov (Rus)

Alessandro Bazzana (Ita)

Rubens Bertogliati (Swi)

Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra)

Alex Bowden (USA)

Fabio Calabria (Aus)

Danielle Callegarin (Ita)

William Dugan (USA)

Aleksander Efimkin (Rus)

Charles Joe Eldridge (USA)

Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo)

Jure Kocjan (Slo)

Javier Megias Leal (Spa)

Kiel Reijnen (USA)

Martijn Verschoor (Ned)

Directors:

Vassili Davidenko (General Manager)

Massimo Podenzana

Jack Seehafer

Frederic Moncassin



