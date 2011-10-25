Laengen and Rosskopf sign for Team Type 1-Sanofi

Image 1 of 2 Joey Rosskopf (Team Type 1) put in a good ride at only 10 seconds back. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 2 Norwegian rookie Stake Laengen (Joker Bianchi) was on the offensive during the last stage of Tour de Bretagne. (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)

Team Type 1-Sanofi have confirmed the arrival of Norwegian talent Vegard Stake Laengen as well as the promotion of American Joey Rosskopf from the team’s development squad.

Laengen joins after three years at the Bianchi-Joker squad, which culminated with a fine fourth-place finish at September’s Tour de l’Avenir. A solid time triallist, the 22-year-old took bronze in the discipline at the European under 23 championships this season, as well as second place behind Alexander Kristoff in the elite road race at the Norwegian championships.

“We're very excited about Vegard,” said Team Type 1 general manager Vassili Davidenko. “He is a champion time triallist, a very strong climber and a smart racer.”

Rosskopf has competed as a stagiare for Team Type 1 in the latter part of the 2011 season, and will make his full-time graduation from the development set-up next year. The Athens, Georgia, native impressed at the Tour de Toona in July.

"With Joey we saw excellent results after a lot of tremendous effort, and we're very happy to welcome him to the teamwe’re very happy to welcome him to the team,” Davidenko said.

Team Type 1 have also confirmed that Daniele Callegarin and Fabio Calabria will remain at the squad next season.



