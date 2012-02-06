Team TX Active-Bianchi unveils new kit

Image 1 of 2 Tony Longo and Gerard Kerschbaumer were part of the presentation of the Felice Gimondi's TX Active Bianchi Team kit for 2012 (Image credit: TX Active Bianchi Team) Image 2 of 2 Tony Longo and Gerard Kerschbaumer of the Team TX Active Bianchi Team (Image credit: TX Active Bianchi Team)

Team TX Active-Bianchi presented its new kit and named its riders for the 2012 mountain bike season. One month ahead of the official start of its season, Felice Gimondi's team unveiled the graphics and colors of the team for the coming season. Bianchi's designers have mixed black, Bianchi's celeste shades and the "white and orange" of the main sponsor's logo.

In this Olympic year, the TX Active-Bianch is counting on four elite racers for success: Tony Longo, Stephane Tempier, 2011 U23 European champion and overall U23 World Cup winner Gerhard Kerschbaumer and Leonardo Paez, who is returning to Italy after one year in Colombia. Directed by Massimo Ghirotto, the elite riders will race on Bianchi Methanol SL2 and Bianchi Methanol 29SL bikes.

The junior team's manager Andrea Ferrero will direct a younger six-rider squad including juniors Federico Barri and Cristian Boffelli, cadets Giorgio Rossi, Oscar Vairetti and Chiara Teocchi and new Italian cyclo-cross champion, and rookie Katia Moro. The juniors will compete on Bianchi Methanol SX 2 bikes.

Team TX Active-Bianchi's official racing debut will come at the GP d'Inverno MTB in Orvieto in Central Italy on March 4.