Team Sky signs Josh Edmondson

Image 1 of 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen leads Team Sky in the chase of Cadel Evans (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 The British national team with mountains classification leader Josh Edmondson ready for the start. (Image credit: Patrik Pátek)

Team Sky announced the signing of 20-year-old British rider Josh Edmondson on a two-year contract for 2013 and 2014.

Edmondson hails from Yorkshire but spent two years racing in Italy with Team Colpack before working with the Great Britain Under 23 Academy in the latter part of the 2012 season.

Edmondson has been training with Team Sky and the Great Britain squad in Mallorca and is considered talented climber. He secured a top 10 finish at the mountainous Giro Ciclistico Della Valle d’Aosta Mont Blanc and was fourth in the 2010 junior world road race championships. He also lead the climber's competition at this year's Tour of Britain.

“I’m really excited to be joining Team Sky, and to be taking this next step in my career. It’s an amazing set up and a huge project. Meeting the team you can see that it is one big unit and that the support you get - with the best coaches and nutritionists in the world - is second to none," Edmondson said in the official announcement from the team.

“I see myself as a climbing specialist but my main aim with Team Sky is to develop my tour riding and get used to competing alongside the best riders in the world. I think the first year is a lot about settling in and learning to be part of the team. I’m looking forward to getting to know everyone and further appreciating how to race at this level.”

Team Sky has signed a string of talented young riders including the USA's Joe Dombrowski and Ian Boswell, and Italy's Dario Cataldo. Britain's Alex Dowsett has left Team Sky to ride for Movistar but Edmondson boosts the number of British riders to eight.

“This is an international team but it’s one with a British heart and we are absolutely committed to nurturing the next generation of British talent, team manager Dave Brailsford said.

“We have been keeping an eye on Josh since his time on the Olympic Development Programme and feel he is more than ready to take the next step in his career with a move up to the pro ranks. With the coaching and support staff on Team Sky, Josh is in the best possible place to continue his development and we look forward to watching him grow as a rider.”