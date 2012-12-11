Sky lead with Boasson Hagen and Sutton at Tour Down Under

Edvald Boasson Hagen moved onto the podium after the final stage of the race (Image credit: AFP)

Edvald Boasson Hagen and Chris Sutton will lead Team Sky at next month’s Santos Tour Down Under. The first WorldTour event of the year takes place between January 22 and 27 in Adelaide and marks the team’s fourth outing in the event.

Sky made their debut in the race in 2010, picking up the final stage of the race through a Sutton sprint victory and the Australian will ally with Boasson Hagen, who finished 7th overall in 2012.

Luke Rowe, Ian Stannard, Geraint Thomas, Mathew Hayman and Bernhard Eisel will round out the rest of the team.

The team will also race the People’s Choice Classic criterium before the Tour Down Under. Sky won the event in 2010 with a 1-2 finish from Greg Henderson and Chris Sutton.

