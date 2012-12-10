Kiryienka to Team Sky

Image 1 of 3 Vasil Kiryienka (Belarus) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Vasili Kiryienka (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Vasili Kiryienka (Movistar Team) takes the second Giro stage of his career (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Vasil Kiryienka has signed with Team Sky for three years, the team announced Monday afternoon. It calls him “one of the hardest-working riders in the peloton, and his versatility will be of huge benefit to the squad.”

The 31-year-old Belrusian is a talented climber who has taken many stage wins from small breakaway groups. He has won stages in this manner at both the 2008 and 2011 Giro d'Italia.

However, he is also a prolifi time trialist, finishing third in the World Championships in Valkenburg this year. He is also three time-national time trial champion.

"I am very happy to be joining Team Sky and I'm confident I will fit in without any difficulty as there are people I've known for a long time in the squad,” he said on the team's website. "Team Sky have enjoyed a fantastic season in 2012 and I'm looking forward to contributing towards even greater success over the next three years, whether that means working for myself, or for someone else.”

Sports Director Nicolas Portal welcomed the new rider, saying, “Vasil has won some big races and put in some impressive performances at the very highest level. His stage win at the Giro d'Italia last season was phenomenal, and we were all impressed with the way he was able to battle on and take the victory.”

Kiryienka rode for Tinkoff Credit Systems in 2007 and 2008, before joining Caisse d'Epargne/Movistar.

