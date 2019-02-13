Team Sky partner with F1 aero specialists Swiss Side

Image 1 of 5 Gianni Moscon tests the instrumented bike on-road measurements (Image credit: Swiss Side) Image 2 of 5 Swiss Side's 4-Arm aerodynamic development model (Image credit: Swiss Side) Image 3 of 5 A closer look at the on-road probes (Image credit: Swiss Side) Image 4 of 5 Geraint Thomas and Team Sky at Valenciana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 5 Team Sky raced to third in the TTT (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Team Sky and Swiss Side have announced a partnership for the 2019 season, focusing on aerodynamics and performance strategy around racing, including equipment choice, environmental conditions, road conditions, landscapes and physiological capabilities at the individual and team level.

Swiss Side has over 50 years of experience working in Formula 1, calling itself the 'one-stop shop for performance engineering.' The Swiss brand has more recently made an entry into the cycling market with a specific focus on aerodynamics and offer a range of carbon wheels for cycling.

Swiss Side describes a '4-Arm' process in approaching aerodynamic development. Performance simulation, computational fluid dynamics, wind tunnel testing and instrumented bike on-road measurements are combined together to provide a race strategy simulation tool allowing the best possible preparation for time trials and team time trials, as well as road racing.

Dubbing the '4-Arm' approach as a 'virtual pitwall,' Team Sky's Head of Technical Operations, Carsten Jeppesen said: "Swiss Side are experts in the field of high-performance engineering and this partnership will allow us to continue to make positive forward-strides in our approach to race simulation and prediction.

"Getting the best out of our race strategy is key and the 'virtual pitwall' gives us the best possibility of finding an optimum strategy for time gains in all time-based race environments. We're looking forward to working closely with Swiss Side to continue to get the best out of our riders, equipment selection and race conditions."

Swiss Side Co-Founder and CEO, Jean-Paul Ballard added: "Team Sky set the benchmark in both performance and methodology in professional cycling, understanding the level of technical detail required to remain one step ahead of the competition.

"We share a strong synergy with Team Sky. Like the team, we are passionately crazy about speed and we're very much looking forward to contributing towards their performance strategy and helping assist them in saving time on race day where it matters."