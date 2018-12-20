Amid the loss of their title sponsor, what next for Team Sky? - Podcast

Geraint Thomas leads his Team Sky teammates on a training ride (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

In this week’s episode of the Cyclingnews Podcast - brought to you in association with Prendas Ciclismo, Pinarello, and Floyds of Leadville - we analyse the future of Team Sky after the title sponsor confirmed they would leave the sport at the end of the 2019 season.

The news broke early last week, and after a decade in the sport the world’s biggest team are without a sponsor and looking for a reported 35 million Euro to plug the gap.

The Cyclingnews team look at what this news means for cycling, how it will affect Team Sky on the road and where this leaves team manager, Dave Brailsford.

And we also take our first look at team camps and focus on the new CCC Team, including an exclusive interview with Greg Van Avermaet.