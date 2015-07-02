Michal Kwiatkowski: I have an offer from Team Sky but I want to stay at Etixx

Image 1 of 5 Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 World champ Michal Kwiatkowski and the Etixx-Quickstep team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Matteo Trentin and world champion Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Michał Kwiatkowski (Etixx-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Michał Kwiatkowski looking dapper

Michal Kwiatkowski’s future for next year is still unclear but the rider confirmed that he has claimed that he received an offer from Team Sky but that his first choice would be to remain at Etixx-QuickStep for 2016.

Reports earlier this year had suggested that the current world champion had already agreed to a deal with Team Sky for next year, although official transfers are not allowed to be announced until August.

Kwiatkowski, who is riding the Tour de France in the rainbow jersey, confirmed to Cyclingnews that Team Sky had tabled an offer but that he is waiting on his current boss, Patrick Lefevere, to make a bid to retain his services.

When asked by Cyclingnews at the teams’ presentation whether his future had been decided, Kwiatkowski said: “It’s not just about me. I’m not the one who decides and let’s say I’m still waiting for an answer from Patrick Lefevere. I have to say that it’s taken a long time and all I can say is that during the race I don’t want to be focused on it but in May and June I was thinking about it. Let’s hope that I can finish the Tour and this conversation, otherwise it’s too long.”

Lefevere has a number of riders waiting for a call, with former world champions Mark Cavendish and Tom Boonen also out of contract and waiting for offers. Rigoberto Uran is in a similar position, although it seems more likely that the Colombian will move to pastures new for 2016 with a number of teams looking to pick him up. However, Kwiatkowski is in the most intriguing position of all given the reports linking him to Team Sky earlier this season.

“I have a clear offer from Team Sky. My agent has it but I want to really stay at Etixx but it’s all about an answer from Patrick Lefevere. It’s not about searching for a new path. It’s about staying here and as you know the team haven’t signed yet with Mark Cavendish, Uran, Boonen and other riders. I would like it all finished by August and there’s no way I’ll wait until the end of the season.

“I would keep it calm but when you have news in the media every week about it you have to answer. I would like to focus more on the races and that’s why I have my agent, but lets hope it can be finished at the right time. The longer I talk, it’s worse but I want to stay. We’ll see."