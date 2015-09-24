News shorts: Boeckmans out of hospital, Moscon to Team Sky

Image 1 of 5 Kris Boeckmans wins stage 2 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Kris Boeckmans leaves hospital (Image credit: Twitter / Radsport) Image 3 of 5 Gianni Moscon (Italy) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Nelson Oliveira (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Nelson Oliveira (Portugal) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Boeckmans finally out of hospital

There is more good news for Kris Boeckmans as he was finally able to not just leave, but walk out of, hospital this Thursday. The Lotto Soudal rider posted a picture of himself holding a balloon as he left hospital in Belgium. The 28-year-old has also extended his contract with the team for a further two seasons.

Boeckmans suffered a serious injury as a result of a crash at the Vuelta a Espana at the end of last month. He was initially induced into a coma due to the severity of those injuries and remained that way for over a week. Boeckmans returned to Belgium 10 days ago, where he had to undergo major facial surgery to help repair the fractures to his jaw, teeth and nose.

Team Sky sign Gianni Moscon

Under 23 Italian champion Gianni Moscon is the second of Team Sky’s promised seven signings for next season. Moscon is one of two neo-pros to have secured deals with the British outfit, with Alex Peters already confirmed for next season. Moscan will join fellow Italians Elia Viviani and Salvatore Puccio on the team.

The 21-year-old has taken three victories this season and finished second in the under 23 Tour of Flanders. Moscon is due to ride the under 23 race at the World Championships in Richmond.

"Joining Team Sky is an incredible opportunity at this stage in my career,” Moscon said in a team press release. "For years I have admired the team's Grand Tour performances on TV. I never dreamt I would get the chance to join Team Sky, but I'm fully focused now on giving this my best shot and I hope to learn as much as I can from the team's top riders.

"I've had my most successful season to date this year. I feel ready to adapt and become a professional, and I look forward to helping my new team mates in any way I can over the next two seasons."

Sky will announce the remainder of their signings in the coming days.

Movistar confirm Oliveira signing

Movistar have made official their signing of Portuguese rider Nelson Oliveira for the next two season. The Spanish press revealed that the 26-year-old would be making the move earlier this month.

Oliveira has had a standout season, which includes a stage win at the Vuelta a Espana and his third national time trial title. He finished 13th in the World Championship time trial on Wednesday. Oliveira turned professional in 2010 with the Xecobeo-Galicia Pro Continental team before moving to RadioShack for three seasons. He has been with the Lampre-Merida team for the past two years.

New women's team, Drops Cycling, created for 2016

There will be a new women’s team in 2016, with Drops announcing the creation of a British amateur squad.

The bespoke cycling prints company already co-sponsors the Corley Cycles – Drops team but is launching a standalone team, Drops Cycling. It claims to have already secured an "enviable roster of riders" and to have enlisted the support of three former British champions.

The primary aim of the team will be to provide a pathway to the professional ranks. “We aspire to be the most ‘professional’ Women’s Amateur team in the world providing a viable alternative to British Cycling’s Academy system,” read a statement posted on Twitter.

Much work has clearly been done already and the team has secured invitations to the Tour Cycliste Feminin International de l’Ardeche and the Lotto Cycling Cup as it aims to set foot on the international circuit as well as doing the domestic rounds. Further details are set to be unveiled at this weekend's Cycle Show in Birmingham, UK.

