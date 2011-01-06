Team Leopard-Trek kit revealed

Image 1 of 24 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 24 The new Leopard-Trek kit (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 3 of 24 The Trek team issue Team Leopard-Trek Speed Concept time trial bike. (Image credit: Trek Bicycle Corporation) Image 4 of 24 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 24 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 24 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 24 The Trek Madone bike (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 8 of 24 UCI President Pat McQuaid attended the Leopard-Trek team presentation (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 9 of 24 Thanks for coming: Nygaard and his riders thank the 4000-strong crowd (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 10 of 24 The riders flood the stage (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 11 of 24 The Leopard-Trek presentation (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 12 of 24 The new Leopard-Trek kit (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 13 of 24 The new Leopard-Trek road bike (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 14 of 24 Team Leopard-Trek on show ahead of the 2011 season (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 15 of 24 All smiles as Cancellara and the Schlecks are set to lead from the front (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 16 of 24 Pat McQuaid watches on (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 17 of 24 Frank Schleck and Brian Nygaard share a joke on stage (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 18 of 24 The Leopard-Trek riders milk the applause (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 19 of 24 A rider makes his way to the stage (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 20 of 24 Bennati waits in the wings before making his entrance (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 21 of 24 Leopard-Trek: Pure Racing (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 22 of 24 The Trek Madone designed for Team Leopard Trek (Image credit: Trek Bicycle Corporation) Image 23 of 24 Another view of the Team Leopard-Trek Speed Concept TT bike. (Image credit: Trek Bicycle Corporation) Image 24 of 24 This is not the Team Leopard-Trek jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The new Team Leopard-Trek unveiled its look for the 2011 season at its team presentation today, rolling out its white, sky blue and black Trek Madone and Speed Concept machines in addition to the riders' clothing.

The team's clothing consists of a simple design with a white body, light blue stripe and black shoulders. The name of team manager Brian Nygaard's management company, Leopard, has a small presence on the jersey with co-title sponsor Trek taking up the side panel.

The names of each rider, including the team's stars Andy and Fränk Schleck and Fabian Cancellara, will be printed on his jersey's neck, while other sponsors Craft and Mercedes are the only other logos on the jersey.

Trek confirmed today that the team will use Bontrager wheels and accessories, with the Aeolus and Race XXX Lite wheels being used for races and the Classic line for training. Shimano also confirmed that the team will use Dura-Ace components with Di2 technology exclusively on all bikes for the next four years.

The team will also be helping Bontrager in developing its products. “One of the most valuable assets our teams and riders provide us with is unparalleled feedback about the products they compete with. These guys ride more than perhaps anybody else on the planet and have so much invested in the performance of the product. If it can work for them, we know it will work for just about anybody.” Said Trek VP of Product and Marketing Joe Vadeboncoeur.

