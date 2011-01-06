Team Leopard-Trek kit revealed
Black and blue the colours of Luxembourg team
The new Team Leopard-Trek unveiled its look for the 2011 season at its team presentation today, rolling out its white, sky blue and black Trek Madone and Speed Concept machines in addition to the riders' clothing.
The team's clothing consists of a simple design with a white body, light blue stripe and black shoulders. The name of team manager Brian Nygaard's management company, Leopard, has a small presence on the jersey with co-title sponsor Trek taking up the side panel.
The names of each rider, including the team's stars Andy and Fränk Schleck and Fabian Cancellara, will be printed on his jersey's neck, while other sponsors Craft and Mercedes are the only other logos on the jersey.
Trek confirmed today that the team will use Bontrager wheels and accessories, with the Aeolus and Race XXX Lite wheels being used for races and the Classic line for training. Shimano also confirmed that the team will use Dura-Ace components with Di2 technology exclusively on all bikes for the next four years.
The team will also be helping Bontrager in developing its products. “One of the most valuable assets our teams and riders provide us with is unparalleled feedback about the products they compete with. These guys ride more than perhaps anybody else on the planet and have so much invested in the performance of the product. If it can work for them, we know it will work for just about anybody.” Said Trek VP of Product and Marketing Joe Vadeboncoeur.
