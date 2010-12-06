Luxembourg Pro Cycling Project to wear Craft Performance Apparel

The brothers Schleck join the Luxembourg Cycling Project in 2011. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The Luxembourg Pro Cycling Project will be clad by Craft Performance Apparel for the next few years. The Swedish company will provide both racing kit and casual clothing for the new ProTeam formed around Andy and Fränk Schleck.

Craft has a history of creating "the most innovative performance clothing in multiple areas of Nordic sports," according to a team press release, and will now work with the team "to develop the most advance cycling clothing in the industry."

"We couldn't be happier to have joined forces with Craft since they continually show the same passion and ambition we have for the sport," team manager Brian Nygaard said. "We see this as a key component in the successful development of our project."

Craft Brand Manager Erik Abrahamsson was equally pleased. "Everyone from the CEO to the designers to the seamstresses is extremely excited about the partnership. Our brand has based its core endeavours to develop products in conjunction with world class athletes; there is no question in our mind that we are joining the top team in cycling."

The company will look to adapt its ski and speed-skating skin suits to cycling. "Our ski developments have worked well," Abrahamsson said. "But now that we have invested a lot of time, money and people, we are ready to tackle the cycling industry full throttle."

"From the first moment we started talking with Craft about the possibility of working together, I knew that we would have a strong partner with whom we could move forward and fulfil our ambitions as a top flight professional cycling team," Nygaard said.

The team kit will be tailored to each individual rider, Craft Product Manager Mattias Carlsson explained. "Everything will be customised to the needs and preferences of each rider, and their eventual feedback will play a huge role in our future product development.

"It's a big task to have each rider with his own tailored kit, but at the end of the day, what we want is for every rider to be comfortable in his apparel, which will enhance everyone's performances and focus any feedback we will receive from them," Carlsson said.

Craft currently offers chamois, jerseys, shorts, tights, jackets, rain gear, accessories and casual wear for cyclists.