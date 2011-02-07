Team Christina Watches still waiting for UCI licence

Michael Blaudzun, Christina Hembo and Michael Rasmussen (Image credit: Team Christina Watches)

There is still no change in the status of Team Christina Watches. The Danish team, built around Michael Rasmussen, is still not listed on the International Cycling Union's website as a registered Continental team.

One week ago, team sport director Michael Blaudzun told Cyclingnews that the team had submitted the final paperwork to the UCI to take over the licence from Bianchi M1 and that Christina Watches should appear on the UCI list “soon”.

However, UCI spokesman Enrico Carpani told Cyclingnews, “Actually the Danish federation - which is responsible for this procedure – hasn't given us any indication about their registration. We were aware of the intention of Team Christina Watches to buy the Team Bianchi licence, but nothing has been confirmed. The Danish federation should be able maybe to give more on this: we are only involved in the final part of the procedure, on the basis of their evaluation.”

The Danish Cycling Union has not responded to requests for a comment.