Christina Watches with 14 riders for 2011

Michael Rasmussen poses with Danish watch designer Christina Hembo. (Image credit: AFP)

Christina Watches, the team built around Michael Rasmussen, has settled its squad for the 2011 season. It will have 14 riders, all Danish.

The team claims to have its Continental licence from the International Cycling Union, although the team is not listed on the UCI site. The UCI lists, however, Team Bianchi-M1, whose licence the team is said to have bought.

The last signing for the team was Rene Jørgensen, an experienced veteran who Rasmussen was happy to bring on board.

“Rene Jørgensen is one of the best Danish riders over the last decade and he was therefore one of the ones I could quickly see the team needed," Rasmussen said, according to sporten.dk.

Jørgensen, 35, turned pro in 1998, and has ridden at every level of cycling. Since 2006 he has ridden for Continental-ranked Danish squads.

Earlier, Rasmussen had said that they had received applications from up to 50 riders, including “names that have raced on the ProTour level or been on the podium in major races. He later said that “about 100 riders" have contacted the team.

Christina Watches for 2011: Michael Rasmussen, Michael Reihs, Rene Jørgensen, Guytan Lilholt, Kristian Sobota, Marc Hester, Mads Moltke, Pelle Clap, Mads Hardal, Martin Lind, Daniel V. Andersen, Jesper Odgaard, Jacob Gye Madsen, Daniel Malmros