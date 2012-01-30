Team Chipotle becomes Chipotle–First Solar

Image 1 of 2 Danny Summerhill (Garmin Chipotle) descending a small drop-off (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 2 Chann McRae directs the Holowesko Partners team (Image credit: Zui Hanafusa)

Slipstream Sports, the company holding behind the Garmin-Barracuda team has announced a new co-sponsor for their development team. Formerly known as Team Chipotle, the squad will be titled as Team Chipotle-First Solar. The team will make their season debut at the Valley of the Sun race in Phoenix, Arizona in February and plan on running an international race program.

Last week Slipstream Sports announced that their Garmin-Cervelo women’s team were ending but that they would partner with AA Drink/Leontien.nl.

Arizona-based First Solar is the world’s largest manufacturer of thin-film solar modules and designs and builds complete photovoltaic (PV) power plants for customers in many countries

“Our sponsorship of the Chipotle-First Solar team is part of our broader commitment to a cleaner, healthier environment. Cycling is a sport with global appeal that promotes hard work, competition and excellence, values we share,” said Ted Meyer, First Solar’s Vice President of Global Corporate Communications.





“The Chipotle-First Solar boys are set for an exciting year. We’re proud to have a roster featuring some of the finest U23 talent in the world. Our sprinters are eager to get it on in the closing kilometers, and the climbers are excited for high mountain selections. We kicked off the season with a training camp in Wimberley, Texas, and we’ll race all the way through the World Championships in Limburg, Netherlands on September 23rd. We hope to give our fans many reasons to cheer in 2012.”



