Garmin women rescued with AA Drink-Leontien.nl partnership

The remnants of the Garmin-Cervelo women’s team has been rescued by a partnership between Slipstream Sports and AA Drink/Leontien.nl for 2012. Emma Pooley, Lizzie Armistead, Lucy Martin, Sharon Laws, Carla Ryan and Jessie Daams, who signed two year deals with Slipstream in 2011, will move across to the AA Drink/Leontin.nl cycling team. The riders for the entire team will compete on Cervelo race bikes, meaning that their original contracts will be honoured.

"We are excited to work with Slipstream Sports and to add group of outstanding riders. Looking ahead to the big events in 2012, I am convinced that we will be competitive on all fronts, from the Olympic Games to the World Championships to the Tour of Italy,'' said team manager Michael Zijlaard.

Jonathan Vaughters and Slipstream had brought in the Cervelo women’s team as part of an agreement that included Cervelo bikes and a number of the men from the Cervelo TestTeam. However the 2011 season proved to the first and only year that the women’s team existed as part of organisation.

Riders were told towards the end of the year that they could sign for other teams while Vaughters privately attempted to find homes for the remaining riders.

“We are pleased to partner with AA Drink / Leontien.nl,” said Jonathan Vaughters.

“Michael Zilaard has built a strong organization and we are excited to work with him to combine our strengths. The 2012 team looks strong and we believe it will be a great year ahead.”

2012 AA Drink/Leontien.nl Cycling Team Roster:

Elizabeth Armitstead (UK)

Chantal Blaak (NL)

Lucinda Brand (NL)

Jessie Daams (BEL)

Sharon Laws (UK)

Lucy Martin (UK)

Shelley Olds (USA)

Madelene Olsson (SWE)

Emma Pooley (UK)

Carla Ryan (AUS)

Isabelle Söderberg (SWE)

Marijn de Vries (NL)

Marieke van Wanroij (NL)

Kirsten Wild (NL)