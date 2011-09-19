Carey and Tanguy win National Ultra Endurance (NUE) Series

Image 1 of 2 Amanda Carey (Kenda / Felt) (Image credit: Jay Burke / Park City Point 2 Point) Image 2 of 2 A flesh wound for today's co-winner Christian Tanguy. (Image credit: Ryan O'Dell)

Amanda Carey (Kenda) and Christian Tanguy (Team CF) finished up the 2011 Kenda National Ultra Endurance (NUE) Series with overall victories. Organizers released the final series standings late last week.

Carey won six races throughout the season including Cohutta, Syllamo's Revenge, Lumberjack, High Cascades, Pierre's Hole and the Park City Point 2 Point. That gave her a perfect score in the series since the top four results count. Cheryl Sornson (Team CF) was second in the series with three wins and a second place while Brenda Simril (Motor Mile Racing) claimed third with three seconds and one third place.

Tanguy and Jeff Schalk (Trek) tied in points due to each winning at least four rounds, but Tanguy took top honors after beating Schalk at the Shenandoah Mountain 100, which served as the series finale. Tanguy won the Cohutta, Syllamo's Revenge, Lumberjack, Fool's Gold and Shenandoah Mountain while Schalk won the Mohican, Breckenridge, Wilderness, Pierre's Hole and Fool's Gold. Between them, they won every race but two. Josh Tostado (Bach Builders) was third with two second places, two thirds and a fifth place.

Gerry Pflug (Salsa/NoTubes/Pro Bikes) dominated the singlespeed category by winning an impressive nine of 12 possible races. Matthew Ferrari (Hubcap/Freeze Thaw Cycles) finished second while Jason Pruitt (29ercrew, LAS, Hodson Bay) was third.

In the masters category, Doug Andrews (www.GeoLadders.com) took top honors with five series wins. Robert Herriman (Trek 29Er Crew/WSC/Acfstores.Com) was second with three wins and one second and one third place while Roger Masse (Trek 29er Crew) claimed third with one win, three second places and a third.

Stay tuned for interviews with the men's and women's series winners coming up as well as information on the 2012 NUE Series.

National Ultra Endurance (NUE) Series final standings (includes all finishers of four or more events)

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amanda Carey (Kenda) 4 pts 2 Cheryl Sornson (Team CF) 5 3 Brenda Simril (Motor Mile Racing) 9 4 Karen Potter (MTBRacenews.com) 10 5 Andrea Wilson (Outdoors, Inc.) 18 6 Namrita O'Dea (Topeak-Ergon) 19 7 Laureen Coffelt (Velosoul/ The Natural Way) 30 8 Kelly Ayer (CAMBA/Eddys Bike Shop) 62

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christian Tanguy (Team CF) 4 pts 2 Jeff Schalk (Trek) 4 3 Josh Tostado (Bach Builders) 10 4 Michael Simonson (RBS Trek MTB Team) 12 5 Robert Marion (American Classic/Kenda/Tomac) 28 6 Ernesto Marenchin (Pivot Cycles) 29 7 Eddie O'Dea (55nine.com) 33 8 Zack Morrey (VaporGenie/Maxxis/Rogues Racing) 40 9 Brandon Draugelis (Team CF) 42 10 Chris Peariso (Adventure212 / Specialized) 42 11 Troy Barry (Hammer Nutrition) 43 12 Greg Kuhn (Rbs Trek Mtb Team) 47 13 Peter Schildt (Keswick Cycles) 48 14 Christopher Michaels (American Classic /Kenda/Tomac) 50 15 Morgan Olsson (GVC / Cycles de Oro) 51 16 Chad Harris (Racer's Cycle Servic) 57 17 John Burns (Burns Racing) 59 18 Andy Gorski (Pro Bikes) 63 19 Robert Spreng (Dirty Harry's) 66 20 Ian Spivack (DCMTB) 70 21 Daniel Atkins (Trek 29er Crew) 103 22 Dan Kotwicki (Trek 29ercrew / SRAM XX) 107 23 Lee Simril (Motor Mile Racing) 110 24 Brad Cobb (Motor Mile Racing) 111 25 Theo Procopos (keswick cycles) 126 26 Adam Naish (Rbs Trek Mtb Team) 167 27 John Taft (Eagle Racing Team) 198 28 Andrew Christman (Team ME/Niner/Stans/etc) 206 29 Dennis R Schueler (Rbikes/fleettruckparts/lanajewelry) 224 30 Mark Drogalis (Team CF) 225 31 Greg Witt (RBS Trek MTN Bike team) 275 32 Christian Baks (Pawling Cycle and Sport) 307 33 Doug Milliken (Bike Doctor of Fredrick) 327 34 Jeff Carlson (Cadre Racing) 386 35 Charles Buki (Gripped Racing) 413 36 Steve Simmons (Gripped Racing) 622

Singlespeed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gerry Pflug (Salsa/NoTubes/Pro Bikes) 4 pts 2 Matthew Ferrari (Hubcap/Freeze Thaw Cycles) 10 3 Jason Pruitt (29ercrew, LAS, Hodson Bay) 14 4 Robin Oscar (Motor Mile Racing) 27 5 Brian Deloughy (Bikeman.com) 29 6 Collin Snyder (Midwest Cycling Group/Trails-edge.com) 34 7 Kelly Klett (Trips for Kids Triangle) 43 8 Richard Long (Cyclesmart) 51 9 Jeffrey Bushong (Friends of Fuhrmann) 51 10 Robert Lochner (Iron City Bikes) 55 11 Aaron Shelmire (ProBikes/XXC Mag) 58 12 Greg Bell (Revolution Cycles NC) 73 13 Bill Ostrowski (World Bike Relief) 86 14 Brian Gillies (RunJohnRun.net) 145