Carey and Tanguy win National Ultra Endurance (NUE) Series

,

Final standings released

Amanda Carey (Kenda / Felt)

Amanda Carey (Kenda / Felt)
(Image credit: Jay Burke / Park City Point 2 Point)
A flesh wound for today's co-winner Christian Tanguy.

A flesh wound for today's co-winner Christian Tanguy.
(Image credit: Ryan O'Dell)

Amanda Carey (Kenda) and Christian Tanguy (Team CF) finished up the 2011 Kenda National Ultra Endurance (NUE) Series with overall victories. Organizers released the final series standings late last week.

Carey won six races throughout the season including Cohutta, Syllamo's Revenge, Lumberjack, High Cascades, Pierre's Hole and the Park City Point 2 Point. That gave her a perfect score in the series since the top four results count. Cheryl Sornson (Team CF) was second in the series with three wins and a second place while Brenda Simril (Motor Mile Racing) claimed third with three seconds and one third place.

Tanguy and Jeff Schalk (Trek) tied in points due to each winning at least four rounds, but Tanguy took top honors after beating Schalk at the Shenandoah Mountain 100, which served as the series finale. Tanguy won the Cohutta, Syllamo's Revenge, Lumberjack, Fool's Gold and Shenandoah Mountain while Schalk won the Mohican, Breckenridge, Wilderness, Pierre's Hole and Fool's Gold. Between them, they won every race but two. Josh Tostado (Bach Builders) was third with two second places, two thirds and a fifth place.

Gerry Pflug (Salsa/NoTubes/Pro Bikes) dominated the singlespeed category by winning an impressive nine of 12 possible races. Matthew Ferrari (Hubcap/Freeze Thaw Cycles) finished second while Jason Pruitt (29ercrew, LAS, Hodson Bay) was third.

In the masters category, Doug Andrews (www.GeoLadders.com) took top honors with five series wins. Robert Herriman (Trek 29Er Crew/WSC/Acfstores.Com) was second with three wins and one second and one third place while Roger Masse (Trek 29er Crew) claimed third with one win, three second places and a third.

Stay tuned for interviews with the men's and women's series winners coming up as well as information on the 2012 NUE Series.

National Ultra Endurance (NUE) Series final standings (includes all finishers of four or more events)

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amanda Carey (Kenda)4pts
2Cheryl Sornson (Team CF)5
3Brenda Simril (Motor Mile Racing)9
4Karen Potter (MTBRacenews.com)10
5Andrea Wilson (Outdoors, Inc.)18
6Namrita O'Dea (Topeak-Ergon)19
7Laureen Coffelt (Velosoul/ The Natural Way)30
8Kelly Ayer (CAMBA/Eddys Bike Shop)62

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christian Tanguy (Team CF)4pts
2Jeff Schalk (Trek)4
3Josh Tostado (Bach Builders)10
4Michael Simonson (RBS Trek MTB Team)12
5Robert Marion (American Classic/Kenda/Tomac)28
6Ernesto Marenchin (Pivot Cycles)29
7Eddie O'Dea (55nine.com)33
8Zack Morrey (VaporGenie/Maxxis/Rogues Racing)40
9Brandon Draugelis (Team CF)42
10Chris Peariso (Adventure212 / Specialized)42
11Troy Barry (Hammer Nutrition)43
12Greg Kuhn (Rbs Trek Mtb Team)47
13Peter Schildt (Keswick Cycles)48
14Christopher Michaels (American Classic /Kenda/Tomac)50
15Morgan Olsson (GVC / Cycles de Oro)51
16Chad Harris (Racer's Cycle Servic)57
17John Burns (Burns Racing)59
18Andy Gorski (Pro Bikes)63
19Robert Spreng (Dirty Harry's)66
20Ian Spivack (DCMTB)70
21Daniel Atkins (Trek 29er Crew)103
22Dan Kotwicki (Trek 29ercrew / SRAM XX)107
23Lee Simril (Motor Mile Racing)110
24Brad Cobb (Motor Mile Racing)111
25Theo Procopos (keswick cycles)126
26Adam Naish (Rbs Trek Mtb Team)167
27John Taft (Eagle Racing Team)198
28Andrew Christman (Team ME/Niner/Stans/etc)206
29Dennis R Schueler (Rbikes/fleettruckparts/lanajewelry)224
30Mark Drogalis (Team CF)225
31Greg Witt (RBS Trek MTN Bike team)275
32Christian Baks (Pawling Cycle and Sport)307
33Doug Milliken (Bike Doctor of Fredrick)327
34Jeff Carlson (Cadre Racing)386
35Charles Buki (Gripped Racing)413
36Steve Simmons (Gripped Racing)622

Singlespeed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gerry Pflug (Salsa/NoTubes/Pro Bikes)4pts
2Matthew Ferrari (Hubcap/Freeze Thaw Cycles)10
3Jason Pruitt (29ercrew, LAS, Hodson Bay)14
4Robin Oscar (Motor Mile Racing)27
5Brian Deloughy (Bikeman.com)29
6Collin Snyder (Midwest Cycling Group/Trails-edge.com)34
7Kelly Klett (Trips for Kids Triangle)43
8Richard Long (Cyclesmart)51
9Jeffrey Bushong (Friends of Fuhrmann)51
10Robert Lochner (Iron City Bikes)55
11Aaron Shelmire (ProBikes/XXC Mag)58
12Greg Bell (Revolution Cycles NC)73
13Bill Ostrowski (World Bike Relief)86
14Brian Gillies (RunJohnRun.net)145

Masters
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Doug Andrews (www.GeoLadders.com)4pts
2Robert Herriman (TREK 29ER CREW/WSC/ACFSTORES.COM)5
3Roger Masse (Trek 29er Crew)7
4Chris Irving (Red Ant Racing P/B Vineyard Vine)14
5Paul Vankooten (Motor Mile / SCV)18
6David Grauer (orthopro)19
7John Wyrick (Team Brad / Biowheels)30
8Bill Holden (Holden Brothers)40
9James Wilson (Team Cf)54
10Dennis Murphy (Founders Alger Racing)69
11Matthew Davies (Team Bikeway Mtb)69