Tankink in hospital after being hit by car

Bram Tankink is the latest rider to be hit and injured by a car whilst training. The Team Blanco rider is now in hospital for examination after the accident which took place on Sunday morning. He is one of four Dutch riders to be injured in various incidents lately.

“Just hit by a car. Something collarbone. Now hospital” he tweeted.

The accident happened when a group of team riders was out training on Mallorca. “In the first hour they crossed a little town, when a car didn't stop for the riders. Bram Tankink hit the car and broke his left collarbone,” the team said in a statement.

Tankink will return to the Netherlands for further examinations on Monday. “Tomorrow he will have another checkup with the Blanco medical staff, to see if an operation is necessary. He has a lot of pain but no further damage. Bram was already telling jokes on the way back to the hotel, always being positive.”

Johnny Hoogerland of Vacansoleil-DCM was also hit by a car whilst training and suffered more serious injuries, including broken ribs and vertebrae and a bruised liver. On Monday he will undergo a further test to see when he can be transported to a hospital in his homeland.

“A new CT scan to see if everything is okay to be transported to the Netherlands. Very nervous," he tweeted.

Two further Dutch riders were injured during the Tour of Qatar. Koen de Kort (Argos Shimano) suffered a broken collarbone. Karsten Kroon of Saxo-Tinkoff suffered a deep wound on his leg.