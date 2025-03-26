Tadej Pogačar spotted testing brand new bike ahead of Flanders-Roubaix double attempt

Is this a V5Rs? Will he use it at Roubaix? For now we can only speculate

New V5RS
(Image credit: Monica Constantino)

While Monaco plays host to plenty of professional cyclists, thanks to a pleasant climate, easy access to some excellent climbs, and a relatively light-touch tax regime, it doesn’t ever really become the focus of the cycling world in terms of racing. It does however play host to a charity cycling event attended by a slew of professional racers, including Monaco local and current world champion, Tadej Pogačar.

While the event in question rarely, if ever, makes headlines, pictures emerged on Twitter of Pogačar astride what appears to be an all-new Colnago bike. We cannot make out much from the images, partially as they are low resolution and uploaded to social media, rather than proper high-res sports photography snaps, and partially because of the deliberately bedazzling paintwork, but we can at least surmise that there is a strong likelihood that this is the new V5Rs, what with the current Colnago  V4Rs approaching its third year of use. 

New V5RS
The dazzling paint scheme means you'll definitely spot it, but it makes it harder to get any details. (Image credit: Monica Constantino)
New V5RS
While it may be a prototype, it still gets the trademark hunk sticker that Pogačar uses on the bars of all his bikes. (Image credit: Monica Constantino)
Senior Tech Writer

Will joined the Cyclingnews team as a reviews writer in 2022, having previously written for Cyclist, BikeRadar and Advntr. He’s tried his hand at most cycling disciplines, from the standard mix of road, gravel, and mountain bike, to the more unusual like bike polo and tracklocross. He’s made his own bike frames, covered tech news from the biggest races on the planet, and published countless premium galleries thanks to his excellent photographic eye. Also, given he doesn’t ever ride indoors he’s become a real expert on foul-weather riding gear. His collection of bikes is a real smorgasbord, with everything from vintage-style steel tourers through to superlight flat bar hill climb machines.

