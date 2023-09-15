Tacx, Wahoo, Elite and Saris smart turbo trainers all discounted ahead of winter

For riders in theNorthern Hemisphere, winter is just around the corner. If you don't fancy long, cold, dark rides in bad weather, then a smart trainer is a great alternative. Fortunately, now happens to be a really good time to pick up a new trainer, with many of the best smart trainers from the major brands discounted.

Hook up your bike to your new trainer and you've got a great option to keep your fitness up through the winter months. With the best indoor cycling apps offering ever-more sophisticated functionality, new roads and immersive graphics, riding indoors can nowadays be just as engaging as riding outdoors. It's easier to fit a session in on dark days too, and the risks of injury are significantly reduced.

With indoor cycling so popular, we keep a constant eye on what's available and follow trainer prices closely. And right now, we've found some cracking deals on trainers from the likes of Tacx, Elite and Saris, as well as that permanent price reduction on the Wahoo Kickr Core.

Read on for our picks of the best turbo trainer deals.

Tacx trainers

Tacx trainers provide quiet operation, high quality and some clever features. Higher spec models let you simulate different surfaces including gravel and cobblestones, adding some extra variety to your rides. They also give you stats like left/right balance, so you can work on your pedalling technique while riding on Zwift or other apps.

Tacx Flux 2: Up to 33% off

USA: $899.99 $599.99 at Garmin

UK: £599.99 £479.99 at Garmin

The Flux 2 is Tacx's mid-range trainer, but still gives you a stack of functionality, allowing you to sprint at 2000 watts and simulate 16% grades. Tacx says that its power measurement is accurate to within 2.5%, it's quiet, stable and it comes ready to hook up to thru-axles as well as QR hubs.

Tacx Neo 2T: Up to 29% off

USA: $1,399.99 $999.99 at Garmin

UK: £1,049,99 £829.99 at Garmin

If you fancy a higher spec turbo, the Neo 2T offers some useful upgrades to the Flux 2. It's quieter, although you can also simulate gravel or cobble surfaces if you want some variety. It's also more accurate at 1% and provides stats such as left/right balance to help you work on your pedalling. Add the optional motion plates for fore-aft and side-to-side motion as you ride.

Tacx Neo Bike: 22% off in the US

USA: $3,199.99 $2,499.99 at Garmin

If you have space and you want a dedicated indoor training tool, the Neo Bike replicates the functionality of the Neo trainer, but in a highly adjustable exercise bike. As with the Neo trainer, you can push out up to 2,200 watts and climb a simulated 25% grade. The twin built-in cooling fans help too.

Wahoo trainers

The Wahoo Kickr was arguably the first product that made indoor training interesting. Wahoo continues to push the boundaries of trainer tech with its latest Kickr Move as well as offering its clever accessories like the Kickr Climb and Kickr Headwind.

Wahoo Kickr Core: $300 price drop in the US

USA: Now $599.99 at Backcountry

UK: Now £549 at Tredz

Wahoo has permanently reduced the price of its lowest priced direct drive trainer, the Kickr Core. It provides much of the functionality of the original Kickr, just with a slightly lighter flywheel and a 2% power reading accuracy instead of 1%. Plus, you'll need to supply your own cassette. Pay an extra $100 and you can buy the Kickr Core with a year's Zwift subscription at Wahoo.

Wahoo Kickr Rollr: Up to 25% off

USA: $799.99 $599.99 at Wahoo

UK: £699.99 £549.99 at Wahoo

If you are looking for something different from the normal turbo, the Kickr Rollr gives you the roller experience without the risk of falling off. It has other advantages as well, as there's a lot less set-up required than with a turbo. It also now supports power-meter-free Zwift use after a firmware update this summer.

Wahoo Kickr: Half price in the UK

UK: £999.99 £499.99 at Wiggle

UK customers can still take advantage of the half price deal at Wiggle (and its sister company Chain Reaction Cycles) that we highlighted a few weeks ago. The trainer comes with a UK power adapter as well as a US one and includes the Axis Feet, which allow you to rock it through five degrees as you ride.

Elite trainers

Perhaps best known for its water bottles, Elite also has a great range of indoor training products. These include not just trainers, but also a climb simulator that raises the bike's front end, a steering plate to provide in-game steering on Zwift and other apps and a speed-sensitive fan for cooling.

Elite Direto XR: Save 45% in the US

USA: $999.99 $549.99 at Moosejaw

UK: £599.99 £514.37 at Bikeparts

The Direto XR is Elite's former flagship trainer, with 1.5% power measurement accuracy and able to simulate grades of up to 24%, so you can ride the steepest grades that your indoor cycling app can offer. It's thru-axle compatible, so there's no need to buy any extras to get started on your disc brake road or mountain bike.

Elite Suito T: Save 35% in the US

USA: $849.99 $551.99 at Moosejaw

UK: £499.99 £428.64 at Bikeparts

Another Elite option with a discount at Moosejaw, the Suito T's stylish design includes foldable legs for more compact storage. It has 1900 watts resistance and can simulate 15% grades - plenty for almost all your turbo sessions this winter.

Saris trainers

Saris may not be the biggest name in trainers, but it has some useful products, including the H3 direct drive trainer. It also has a range of wheel-on smart and non-smart trainers, which provide a smaller footprint, making them a lot more portable than typically large, heavy direct drive units.

Saris M2: Save 50% in the US

USA: $450 $224.93 at REI Coop

It may be a wheel-on trainer, but the Saris M2 still offers plenty of resistance and grade simulation options and a claimed 5% power accuracy. It also allows you to hook up to an indoor training app, so you're not limited in your workouts, but can do the whole range of sessions and racing offered by pricier trainers.

Saris Fluid2: Save 50% in the US

USA: $350 $174.93 at REI Coop

The Saris Fluid2 offers another budget option to power your turbo sessions this winter. In its case, there's no power measurement, but its cadence sensor allows you to hook up and get riding.