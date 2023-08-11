Wahoo Kickr V5 trainer hits half-price at Chain Reaction Cycles in best-ever deal

If you're keen and already thinking of next year's goals, or perhaps you're hoping to keep up this year's progress through the colder months ahead, now might be the time to think of your indoor cycling setup, as Chain Reaction Cycles has just announced a half price sale of the top spec Wahoo Kickr turbo trainer. This means that UK readers can snap one up for just £499.99, an unheard-of discount.

The Wahoo Kickr is one of the best turbo trainers available, with up to 2,000 watts resistance and able to simulate gradients of up to 20 per cent. You can add more realism by linking it up to the Kickr Climb to move the front of your bike up when you hit an uphill section in Zwift or one of the other best indoor cycling apps.

The Kickr model on sale at Chain Reaction is the older Kickr V5, so it lacks a couple of features of the latest 2022 model Kickr, such as WiFi connectivity, easyramp (which means that if you're interrupted during a 1000W interval you don't need to get going again at this resistance level) and an odometer, but as we discussed in our review of the latest Kickr V6, these are features that aren’t going to be deal breakers for the majority of riders.

You can hook your Kickr up to the Kickr Climb for more climbing realism (Image credit: Ben Delaney/Immediate Media)

The V5 Kickr still has all the other features of the latest model though, including automatic calibration and Kickr Axis Feet, allowing you to rock your bike five degrees side to side during your efforts, adding an extra degree of realism and comfort to your workouts.

The slight caveat to the deal is that it comes with a USA-spec mains cable, although Chain Reaction will supply a UK mains adapter in the box. Also, the mains cable for the Kickr is a fairly standard design, so there's a good chance you've got one lying around anyway.

With the UK summer riding season – such as it was – soon coming to an end, this might just be the moment to upgrade your indoor riding set-up before yet more wet weather comes our way.