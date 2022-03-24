Tacx adds more realism with the Neo Motion Plates

Garmin has launched Tacx Neo Motion Plates, a new rocker plate accessory for its Tacx smart trainers. Before today if you were a Tacx Neo user, or considering becoming one, your choices consisted entirely of third-party solutions. The launch of the new Tacx Neo Motion Plates changes that by offering anyone using a Tacx Neo, Neo 2 and Neo 2T smart trainers the addition of front-to-back movement.

The Tacx Neo 2T is already one of the most advanced trainers on the market. We didn't mention it in our coverage, and Garmin doesn't put a number on it, but there is already a bit of side-to-side movement built into the Neo 2T. This new product builds on what's already baked into the design and adds front-to-back movement as well.

Not only does Garmin add extra movement, but it does so without adding any bulk to the compact design of the Neo line of trainers. Flip the trainer over, pop off the rubber feet, and snap the Tacx Neo Motion plates into place. There are magnets that help pull the pieces into place and once installed they are virtually undetectable. There's a companion wheel block that allows the front wheel to move at the same time. We've been riding with the Neo Motion plates so you can expect to see more of our thoughts on the experience soon.

The Tacx Neo Motion Plates don't add to the space required for the Neo trainer (Image credit: Garmin)

What are rocker plates?

In the world of indoor cycling, rocker plates offer a solution to one of the most challenging parts of riding indoors: the monotony. With a bike locked solid to one of the best turbo trainers, there's no constant input that comes with riding outside. Every company in this space is trying to solve the problem in a new and clever way and as of today, Garmin is joining their ranks with the new Tacx Neo Motion Plates.

Currently most rocker plate options available are universal add-on accessories. Products like the Saris MP-1 Nfinity Trainer Platform provide motion to any trainer you are using but they also take up a lot of room. Elite also adds movement with the Elite Rizer but that's more of a side effect than a design goal.

When it comes to trainer specific products, Wahoo was the first to offer something, with the Kickr AXIS feet to market alongside the latest generation of the Wahoo Kickr. It's a product accessible to any Wahoo Kickr user and it adds five degrees of lateral movement without taking up extra space. As noted in our review though, they aren't the most effective solution.

Tacx Neo Motion Plates price, availability, and specs

The Tacx Neo Motion Plates are available worldwide, and ready to buy from Garmin.