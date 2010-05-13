Surgery successful for Hushovd

Thor Hushovd (Cervelo TestTeam) speaks to Norwegian TV (Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

Cervélo TestTeam's Thor Hushovd had surgery to repair his broken collarbone on Monday, and is now recovering at home in Monaco, his team announced today.

Hushovd broke his collarbone when he hit a pedestrian who was crossing the road. The girl was uninjured.

The Norwegian travelled to Basel, Switzerland for the operation on his clavicle.

“The surgery went pretty well. It was more complicated than actually expected,” said Hushovd. “I had a good day after the operation but yesterday I had a little bit more pain. Yesterday I flew home, and I’m happy to be back home now in Monaco, to start the recovery process and spend some time with my family.”

Team doctor Andreas Goesele said, “It will take time for Thor to fully recover. It was a difficult fracture but he had a good surgery at the CrossKlinik in Basel. I am very pleased that he could have the operation here, where we have perfect surroundings and the best staff. The recovery phase will start today already, with some indoor training at Thor’s home in Monaco.”

The injury set back preparations for Hushovd's defense of the green points jersey he won in the 2009 Tour de France.