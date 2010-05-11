Successful Colorado CycleFest surpasses fundraising target

Image 1 of 4 The Yeti Betis at the Colorado Cyclefest Fundraiser. (Image credit: Jon Suzuki) Image 2 of 4 H-ball and Travis Brown at the Colorado Cyclefest fundraiser (Image credit: Jon Suzuki) Image 3 of 4 Special guests Susan DeMattei and Dave Wiens at the Colorado Cyclefest fundraiser. (Image credit: Jon Suzuki) Image 4 of 4 Kate and Ned Overend (Image credit: Jon Suzuki)

The inaugural Colorado CycleFest, held on May 1-2, was graced by a dazzling array of cycling stars and even a Colorado State Senator. It proved a runaway success - selling all tickets and surpassing the fundraising target with a total of US$25,000.

"This was a truly great evening for all involved with the Colorado League," said League director Kate Rau. "To have such resounding support at the outset is incredibly exciting and shows how much potential there is for high school mountain biking in Colorado. We are expecting at least 12 teams to sign up. For our first year, that would be brilliant!"

Mountain biking celebs Susan DeMattei, Dave Wiens, Greg Herbold and Travis Brown, joined pro road team manager Jonathan Vaughters at the gala evening. Also present was Colorado senator, Chris Romer. Addressing the gathering, he highlighted the importance of youth sports such as mountain biking in creating a healthier adult population.

Building on the momentum for the start up of the new league, a leadership training session will be held in the next month on June 12-13 at the Tahosa Boy Scout Camp, Ward (near Boulder), Colorado. This will be provided at the first annual Colorado High School Cycling League Leader's Summit. On day one of this two-day summit, participants will spend time on mountain bikes and receive Lee McCormack's expert training in teaching mountain bike skills ranging from basic to advanced. Experiential teaching techniques, accommodating different learning styles and abilities, and creating positive learning environments are other topics that will be covered.

On the second day, participants will attend a series of seminars on successful management, leadership of and working with a high school mountain bike team. Topics covered include: culturally competent coaching, engaging and motivating adolescents, securing and sustaining sponsorships, race day procedures, recruiting, female students. Costs are $85 for a single day or $150 for both days.

For more information, visit coloradomtb.org.