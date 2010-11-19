Stybar ready to return to racing

Zdenek Stybar (Telenet - Fidea) finished in fourth place, more than two minutes down on Nys. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Zdenek Stybar is still having some problems with his left knee, but the pain had subsided enough that he feels he can race again. The world champion plans on riding both cyclo-cross races in Belgium this weekend, the GvA race in Hasselt and the Superprestige race in Gavere.

Earlier this week he was diagnosed with tendonitis in his left knee, caused by an earlier back problem and over-training, and exacerbated by the muddy conditions of the last event, the Superprestige race in Hamme-Zogge won by Sven Nys.

“On Monday I was off the bike,” he told HLN.be. “Tuesday I limited my training to half an hour. Wednesday I could train twice again and today (Thursday) I went out for a 3.5 hours ride.”

That makes him optimistic for the two races this weekend, the GvA race in Hasselt and the Superprestige race in Gavere, where he will try to take back the overall lead of the series from Nys.

“Every day I visit the physiotherapist and after every workout I treat the inflamed tendon with ice,” he said.