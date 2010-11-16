Stybar has tendonitis in left knee

Image 1 of 3 Zdenek Stybar (Telenet - Fidea) ankle deep in mud. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Zdenek Stybar (Telenet - Fidea) finished in fourth place, more than two minutes down on Nys. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 3 of 3 World champion Zdenek Stybar (Telenet - Fidea) runs the stairs. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Zdenek Stybar has tendonitis in his left knee, a result of his earlier back problem, over-training and the muddy cyclo-cross race last weekend in Belgium. The Czech rider will now face a few days of complete rest before racing again.

Stybar's injury was picked up by an ultrasound at the University Hospital in Pellenberg, Belgium, on Monday. “Fortunately it is not chronic, but acute,” his doctor, Vincent Vanbelle, told Sportwereld. be.

The problem is said to be a consequence of the back problem he had when training in Mallorca earlier this month.

“If Hamme-Zogge was a normal cyclo-cross race, then there would have been nothing to worry about,” Vanbelle said. “But they had to walk a lot there. There were no problems in the warm up, so we didn't give Zdenek an injection. The pain came during the race, but Zdenek didn't want to give up.”

The doctor was optimistic that, “perhaps we can overcome the damage. Zdenek now has one or two days of complete rest and must take anti-inflammatories.”

Stybar is expected to race again next Sunday in the Superprestige race in Gavere, Belgium.