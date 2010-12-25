Stybar back to racing on Monday

Zdenek Stybar (Telenet - Fidea) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Zdenek Stybar will return to the cyclo-cross circuit on Monday. The reigning World champion will ride the Superprestige race in Diegem, his first race in several weeks after recovering from a knee injury.

Stybar spend the last few days with family in the Czech Republic, where he trained on Friday. “The good feelings are returning. Moreover, it was very nice and cozy with my parents and family,” he told Sporza.

He is even looking forward to the winter wonderland that Belgium will offer. “I am very pleased that Belgium has a lot of snow.”

Stybar doesn't know how well he will do on Monday. “I don't really know if I'm ready. But the important thing is that I can ride 'cross again.

"I have absolutely no idea about my capabilities and my physical preparedness. Racing is always different from training. Performance is secondary. I will start Monday in Diegem without ambition, without stress, but with much pleasure."

"It's good to be back," Stybar said. “Now I officially have the misery behind me, and I look forward. I feel a huge appetite for the sport over the past few days.. I am happy and relieved. I've really missed my sport."