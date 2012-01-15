Stuart O'Grady accused of assault

Aussie Stuart O'Grady happy on the start line. (Image credit: Gerry McManus)

13-time Tour de France veteran Stuart O'Grady (GreenEdge) has been reported to the police following an alleged altercation between him and a chauffeur. The driver picked him up from a winery on January 10 where he had been a guest speaker at the Tour Down Under dinner, according to a report in the Adelaide Advertiser.

The 38-year-old Australian, a two-time winner of the Tour Down Under in the past, has found his preparation for this year's race compromised by the accusation. The chauffeur reportedly told police that O'Grady assaulted him in the car after an argument broke out over the wearing of a seatbelt and also threw a glass. Police, who have yet to speak to O'Grady, confirmed that the incident is being treated as a "minor physical assault".

"Stuey is the victim here," a GreenEdge source told the newspaper. "We find the timing of this to be quite strange. He's a family man and a proud local. He had witnesses and he's here to race."