Strict penalties amended for first-time offenders throwing bottles in races

Strict penalities that have been enforced as part of new UCI rules on rider safety have been criticized by a number of riders as being too severe, notably riders, such as Michael Schär (AG2R Citroën Team) and Letizia Borghesi (Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano), who have been disqualified from races for throwing a bidon to fans along the course.

On Wednesday, a meeting via video conference was held with all organizations in the Professional Cycling Council, as well as representatives for women’s teams, UNIO, and riders, CPA Women, resulted in amendments to the penalties for rules violations, with fines and points deductions assessed with first-time offenders rather than immediate disqualification.

New guidelines were defined for one-day races, with one infringement allowed before disqualification, and for stage races, which specifies two infringements before a disqualification.

With formal approval by the UCI Management Committee, the PCC said it would begin to enforce the new measures this Saturday, April 17.

“The implementation of measures in 2021 aiming to reinforce rider safety is the object of careful assessment, and the UCI has pursued its consultations with all concerned. Following these numerous exchanges with the different stakeholders, it was judged appropriate to adapt the sanctions for the new rules concerning the discarding of bottles and waste outside dedicated litter zones. The UCI is pleased that a solution acceptable to all parties could be found, which maintains the essential: the safety of riders and the public and cycling’s environmental responsibility,” said UCI President David Lappartient in an official statement released Wednsday.

The original safety plan was adopted by the UCI Management committee in early February, and the assessment of penalities related to the tossing of bottles and waste have been highly criticized by pro cyclists, specifically regarding tossing of bottles to fans as souvenirs.

Schär and Borghesi were disqualified from respective men’s and women’s races at the Tour of Flanders when race officials determined they each had broken the new rule for safely discarding a water bottle.

Under the same rule, Kyle Murphy of Rally Cycling was disqualified from GP Indurain for an empty energy gel wrapper being discarded, or unknowingly dropped as the rider noted, outside a designated waste zone. The discussions were focused on the violations and penalties related to water bottles only.

In its review of the rule amendment, the UCI confirmed that tossing bottles and discarding waste outside dedicated zones would not have severe first-offence penalties when disposed for a specific purpose, or designated area.

In a statement, the UCI wrote, “Throwing bottles and waste outside dedicated zones provided by the organiser for this purpose remains forbidden. However, the riders have the possibility to get rid of their bottles and waste by giving them to team assistants positioned on the roadside, in charge of feeding, and to the following vehicles of teams and the organisers.

“Throwing bottles to the public, in particular, is a proven danger both for the riders and the public: on multiple occasions, crashes have been caused by bottles thrown to spectators and coming back onto the road, and spectators have been injured by bottles thrown by riders into the public. Moreover, the UCI wants to avoid fans, notably children, trying to get close to riders during races, to avoid accidents with potentially dramatic consequences (collision with riders or vehicles in the race caravan for example).”

The UCI also said it will monitor the process and that after this season, “could adapt the sanctions if the riders and teams repeatedly violate the rule covering the throwing of bottles and waste outside dedicated litter zones.”

The fines collected for littering will be allocated to the UCI’s Environmental Strategy.

New sanctions for throwing bottles and waste outside dedicated zones

· At a one-day race, the first infringement will be punished by a fine and a deduction of UCI points (respectively 100 to 500 Swiss francs and 5 to 25 points depending on the class of event), whereas a second infringement will result in the disqualification of the offending rider. Previously, the regulation stipulated a fine, deduction of UCI points and immediate disqualification from the first violation.

· At stage races, the first infringement will be punished by a fine and a deduction of UCI points (respectively 100 to 500 Swiss francs and 5 to 25 points depending on the class of event). The second infringement will result in a time penalty (1 minute) and the third to disqualification. Previously, the regulation stipulated a fine, deduction of UCI points and a 30-second time penalty for the first infringement, a 2 minute time penalty for the second infringement and disqualification for the third.