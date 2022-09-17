Start Times – 2022 UCI Road World Championships elite time trials

Filippo Ganna is the last rider off

The 2022 UCI Road World Championships kick off on Sunday with the men's and women's time trials, and we have the full list of starters and timings below.

The women's time trial opens the Worlds, with the elite category now also featuring alongside the all-new U23 category in a combined event. There is a separate time trial event for junior women later in the competition schedule.

Shortly after the conclusion of the women's race, the elite men's field take to the course in Wollongong.

Germany's Ricarda Bauernfeind is the first rider down the ramp at 9:47 am local time, or Australia Eastern Standard Time (AEST). This is eight hours ahead of Central European Time.

Riders will set off at 90-second intervals in three separate tranches, with 2021 champion Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands) the last woman off at 11:45.

The men's event is kicked off by Malta's Daniel Joseph Bonello at 13:42, with two-time champion Filippo Ganna (Italy) rounding things off after the main batch of favourites at 16:19:30.

Both the men's and women's time trials take place on the same course, with two laps of a 17.1km Wollongong circuit that's packed with corners in its first half, takes in the short climb of Mount Ousley, and then runs flat and straight along the coast to the line.

See below for the full start times.

Women

Elite / U23 Women start times Order Rider (country) Time (local, AEST) 1 Ricarda Bauernfeind (Germany) 9:47:00 AM 2 Marie Le Net (France) 9:48:30 AM 3 Maude Elaine Le Roux (South Africa) 9:50:00 AM 4 Zainab Rizwan (Pakistan) 9:51:30 AM 5 Shirin van Anrooij (Netherlands) 9:53:00 AM 6 Alison Jackson (Canada) 9:54:30 AM 7 Lourdes Oyarbide (Spain) 9:56:00 AM 8 Arianna Fidanza (Italy) 9:57:30 AM 9 Julie Leth (Denmark) 9:59:00 AM 10 Grace Brown (Australia) 10:00:30 AM 11 Elena Hartmann (Switzerland) 10:02:00 AM 12 Christina Schweinberger (Austria) 10:03:30 AM 13 Lotte Kopecky (Belgium) 10:05:00 AM 14 Agnieszka Skalniak-Sojka (Poland) 10:06:30 AM 15 Wing Yee Leung (Hong Kong) 10:35:30 AM 16 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (South Africa) 10:37:00 AM 17 Ella Wyllie (New Zealand) 10:38:30 AM 18 Rabia Garib (Pakistan) 10:40:00 AM 19 Maryna Varenyk (Ukraine) 10:41:30 AM 20 Mieke Kroger (Germany) 10:43:00 AM 21 Luciana Roland (Argentina) 10:44:30 AM 22 Urska Zigart (Slovenia) 10:46:00 AM 23 Nora Jencusova (Slovakia) 10:47:30 AM 24 Safia Al Sayegh (UAE) 10:49:00 AM 25 Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spain) 10:50:30 AM 26 Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzbekistan) 10:52:00 AM 27 Leah Kirchmann (Canada) 10:53:30 AM 28 Kristen Faulkner (USA) 10:55:00 AM 29 Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands) 10:56:30 AM 30 Vittoria Guazzini (Italy) 11:25:30 AM 31 Nesrine Houili (Algeria) 11:27:00 AM 32 Catalina Soto Campos (Chile) 11:28:30 AM 33 Georgia Baker (Australia) 11:30:00 AM 34 Julie Van der Velde (Belgium) 11:31:30 AM 35 Marta Jaskulska (Poland) 11:33:00 AM 36 Omer Shapira (Israel) 11:34:30 AM 37 Anna Kiesenhofer (Austria) 11:36:00 AM 38 Leah Thomas (USA) 11:37:30 AM 39 Lina Hernandez Gomez (Colombia) 11:39:00 AM 40 Juliette Labous (France) 11:40:30 AM 41 Emma Norsgaard (Denmark) 11:42:00 AM 42 Marlen Reusser (Switzerland) 11:43:30 AM 43 Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands) 11:45:00 AM

Men