Start Times – 2022 UCI Road World Championships elite time trials

By Patrick Fletcher
published

Full start list and timings sheet for the opening day of the Worlds

Italian Filippo Ganna of Ineos Grenadiers competes during the time trial race 433 km from KnokkeHeist to Brugge as part of the Mens Elite as part of the UCI World Championships Road Cycling Flanders 2021 in Bruges on September 19 2021 UCI World Championships Road Cycling Flanders 2021 takes place from September 19 until September 26 2021 in several cities in the Belgian region of Flanders Belgium OUT Photo by KURT DESPLENTER BELGA AFP Belgium OUT Photo by KURT DESPLENTERBELGAAFP via Getty Images
Filippo Ganna is the last rider off (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

The 2022 UCI Road World Championships kick off on Sunday with the men's and women's time trials, and we have the full list of starters and timings below. 

The women's time trial opens the Worlds, with the elite category now also featuring alongside the all-new U23 category in a combined event. There is a separate time trial event for junior women later in the competition schedule. 

Shortly after the conclusion of the women's race, the elite men's field take to the course in Wollongong.

Germany's Ricarda Bauernfeind is the first rider down the ramp at 9:47 am local time, or Australia Eastern Standard Time (AEST). This is eight hours ahead of Central European Time. 

Read more

2022 UCI Road World Championships – 6 riders to watch in the elite-U23 women's time trial

2022 UCI Road World Championships – 5 riders to watch in the men's time trial

How to watch the 2022 UCI Road World Championships – streaming and schedule

Riders will set off at 90-second intervals in three separate tranches, with 2021 champion Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands) the last woman off at 11:45.

The men's event is kicked off by Malta's Daniel Joseph Bonello at 13:42, with two-time champion Filippo Ganna (Italy) rounding things off after the main batch of favourites at 16:19:30.

Both the men's and women's time trials take place on the same course, with two laps of a 17.1km Wollongong circuit that's packed with corners in its first half, takes in the short climb of Mount Ousley, and then runs flat and straight along the coast to the line.

See below for the full start times.

Women

Elite / U23 Women start times
OrderRider (country)Time (local, AEST)
1Ricarda Bauernfeind (Germany)9:47:00 AM
2Marie Le Net (France)9:48:30 AM
3Maude Elaine Le Roux (South Africa)9:50:00 AM
4Zainab Rizwan (Pakistan)9:51:30 AM
5Shirin van Anrooij (Netherlands)9:53:00 AM
6Alison Jackson (Canada)9:54:30 AM
7Lourdes Oyarbide (Spain)9:56:00 AM
8Arianna Fidanza (Italy)9:57:30 AM
9Julie Leth (Denmark)9:59:00 AM
10Grace Brown (Australia)10:00:30 AM
11Elena Hartmann (Switzerland)10:02:00 AM
12Christina Schweinberger (Austria)10:03:30 AM
13Lotte Kopecky (Belgium)10:05:00 AM
14Agnieszka Skalniak-Sojka (Poland)10:06:30 AM
15Wing Yee Leung (Hong Kong)10:35:30 AM
16Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (South Africa)10:37:00 AM
17Ella Wyllie (New Zealand)10:38:30 AM
18Rabia Garib (Pakistan)10:40:00 AM
19Maryna Varenyk (Ukraine)10:41:30 AM
20Mieke Kroger (Germany)10:43:00 AM
21Luciana Roland (Argentina)10:44:30 AM
22Urska Zigart (Slovenia)10:46:00 AM
23Nora Jencusova (Slovakia)10:47:30 AM
24Safia Al Sayegh (UAE)10:49:00 AM
25Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spain)10:50:30 AM
26Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzbekistan)10:52:00 AM
27Leah Kirchmann (Canada)10:53:30 AM
28Kristen Faulkner (USA)10:55:00 AM
29Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands)10:56:30 AM
30Vittoria Guazzini (Italy)11:25:30 AM
31Nesrine Houili (Algeria)11:27:00 AM
32Catalina Soto Campos (Chile)11:28:30 AM
33Georgia Baker (Australia)11:30:00 AM
34Julie Van der Velde (Belgium)11:31:30 AM
35Marta Jaskulska (Poland)11:33:00 AM
36Omer Shapira (Israel)11:34:30 AM
37Anna Kiesenhofer (Austria)11:36:00 AM
38Leah Thomas (USA)11:37:30 AM
39Lina Hernandez Gomez (Colombia)11:39:00 AM
40Juliette Labous (France)11:40:30 AM
41Emma Norsgaard (Denmark)11:42:00 AM
42Marlen Reusser (Switzerland)11:43:30 AM
43Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands)11:45:00 AM

Men

Elite Men start times
OrderRider (country)Time (local, AEST)
1Daniel Joseph Bonello (Malta)1:42:00 PM
2Vitalii Novakovskyi (Ukraine)1:43:30 PM
3Sum Lui NG (Hong Kong)1:45:00 PM
4Luke Plapp (Australia)1:46:30 PM
5Matteo Dal-Cin (Canada)1:48:00 PM
6Yuriy Natarov (Kazakhstan)1:49:30 PM
7Bolivar Espinosa Serrano (Panama)1:51:00 PM
8Muhammad Abbdurrohman (Indonesia)1:52:30 PM
9Edoardo Affini (Italy)1:54:00 PM
10Alexander Smyth (Malta)2:28:00 PM
11Xu Changquan (China)2:29:30 PM
12Edward Oingerang (Guam)2:31:00 PM
13Daan Hoole (Netherlands)2:32:30 PM
14Nikias Arndt (Germany)2:34:00 PM
15Neilson Powless (USA)2:35:30 PM
16Alexey Lutsenko (Kazakhstan)2:37:00 PM
17Andreas Leknessund (Norway)2:38:30 PM
18Joao Almeida (Portugal)2:40:00 PM
19Bruno Armirail (France)2:41:30 PM
20Yves Lampaert (Belgium)2:43:00 PM
21Stefan Bissegger (Switzerland)2:44:30 PM
22Magnus Cort (Denmark)2:46:00 PM
23Matteo Sobrero (Italy)2:47:30 PM
24Drabir Alam (Bangladesh)3:14:00 PM
25Bilguunjargal Erdenebat (Mongolia)3:15:30 PM
26Darel Christopher (British Virgin Islands)3:17:00 PM
27Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukraine)3:18:30 PM
28Wan Yau Vincent Lau (Hong Kong)3:20:00 PM
29Derek Gee (Canada)3:21:30 PM
30Venantas Lasinis (Lithuania)3:23:00 PM
31Miguel Heidemann (Germany)3:24:30 PM
32Oier Lazkano (Spain)3:26:00 PM
33Luke Durbridge (Australia)3:27:30 PM
34Ognjen Ilic (Serbia)3:29:00 PM
35Aiman Cahyadi (Indonesia)3:30:30 PM
36Christofer Jurado Lopez (Panama)3:32:00 PM
37Gustav Basson (South Africa)3:33:30 PM
38Magnus Sheffield (USA)4:00:00 PM
39Rodrigo Contreras (Colombia)4:01:30 PM
40Tobias Foss (Norway)4:03:00 PM
41Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kazakhstan)4:04:30 PM
42Nelson Oliveira (Portugal)4:06:00 PM
43Mikkel Bjerg (Denmark)4:07:30 PM
44Maciej Bodnar (Poland)4:09:00 PM
45Remi Cavagna (France) 4:10:30 PM
46Ethan Hayter (Great Britain)4:12:00 PM
47Bauke Mollema (Netherlands)4:13:30 PM
48Stefan Kung (Switzerland)4:15:00 PM
49Tadej Pogacar (Slovenia)4:16:30 PM
50Remco Evenepoel (Belgium)4:18:00 PM
51Filippo Ganna (Italy)4:19:30 PM

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1