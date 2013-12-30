Stage added to Afxentia mountain bike race

The scenery during the Afxentia mountain bike stage race in Cyprus (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)

The Afxentia mountain bike stage race is adding one stage to its 2014 edition. Instead of the three days, the race will happen over four days from February 27 to March 2. The race will also feature two all-new stages.

Related Articles Cyprus Sunshine Cup shrinks to two rounds for 2014

In its 18th year, the Afxentia mountain bike stage race will be a UCI category HC event, which means it will offer plenty of points toward world rankings for elite riders.

Organizers hope that by adding a day, the race will appeal to more potential pro and amateur racers who are preparing for the Cape Epic mountain bike stage race later in March.

"We tried to create an extended format with a good mixture of attractive scenery and a pure kind of mountain biking," said Bikin' Cyprus organizer Mike Hadjioannou.

The two new stages, 1 and 2, will begin at Lefkara, in the southern Trodos mountains.

Marianne Vos and Fabian Giger won the Afxentia stage race in 2013.

2014 Afxentia Stage Race

February 27: Stage 1 - Lefkara, 5.6km time trial

February 28: Stage 2 - Lefkara-Skarinou, 55km point-to-point cross country

March 1: Stage 3 - Lythrodontas, point-to-point cross country

March 2: Stage 4 - Mantra tou Kampiou cross country (5.5km laps)

The Cyprus Sunshine Cup will include only one other round in 2014: The Voroklini C1-category cross country race on March 9. In recent years, the series has included three or four rounds.