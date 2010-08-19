Sprinters lead Australian Commonwealth Games road squad

Image 1 of 5 Daniel Ellis (ACT) secured the men's sprint title on Wednesday night (Image credit: Cycling Australia/John Veage) Image 2 of 5 Anna Meares (Australia) proudly shows off her 500m time trial gold medal. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Mathew Hayman shows off his Team Sky jersey at the Tour Down Under, his first time competing as a professional without Rabobank colours on his back. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 5 Chris Sutton (Sky) takes the win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Vicki Whitelaw (Lotto Ladies Team) paces sprinter, Rochelle Gilmore on the climb (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Australia will field a strong squad at the 2010 Commonwealth Games with its elite men’s road team lead by defending champion Matthew Hayman, who has the support of some of Australia’s top sprinters. The majority of the national squad for the Delhi, India event will be making their Commonwealth Games debut, indicating a generational shift in the nation’s representatives.

Hayman will have the support of Allan Davis, Mark Renshaw and Chris Sutton as he tries to defend his gold medal on the tricky but pan flat course in India. Tour of Romandie time trial winner Richie Porte will be the nation’s best hope in the race against the clock, with the Tasmanian to be joined by members of the endurance track squad in the time trial event.

The women’s road squad will also feature two of the nation’s top sprinters in Rochelle Gilmore and Chloe Hosking. Alexis Rhodes is also a member of the road team, having competed on the track at the last Commonwealth Games.

The track squad features seven world champions in Ashlee Ankudinoff, Kaarle McCulloch, Anna Meares, Josephine Tomic, Jack Bobridge, Michael Hepburn and Cameron Meyer.

Both the road and track teams have high goals to achieve if they’re to match Australia’s last showing at the Commonwealth Games. In 2006 the track squad won seven gold, five silver and three bronze medals, whilst the road team collected clean sweep of four golds along with three silver and two bronze medals.

Cycling Australia High Performance Manager Paul Brosnan says he expects Canada and New Zealand to be strong opponents at this year’s event. "Of course we have high expectations because we are going to Delhi with quality athletes so we expect quality performances," said Brosnan. "On the track we have a lot of depth and whilst there are some with Games experience it's a predominantly young team.

"We expect New Zealand will be very strong and although the UK teams might have some big names missing they will use that chance to expose their youngsters to this level of racing. That's also good for us to be able to go up against some new talent and see where their program is headed,” he added. "Canada comes into Delhi as a team on the move as well with some strong development in their ranks over the past year or so.”

Australian Commonwealth Games team:

Men's Road: Allan Davis, Mathew Hayman, Richie Porte, Mark Renshaw, Chris Sutton.

Women's Road: Ruth Corset, Rochelle Gilmore, Chloe Hosking, Carly Light, Alexis Rhodes.

Men's Track Sprint: Daniel Ellis, Jason Niblett, Shane Perkins, Scott Sunderland.

Men's Track Endurance: Jack Bobridge, Michael Freiberg, Michael Hepburn, Cameron Meyer, Travis Meyer, Dale Parker.

Women's Track Sprint: Kaarle Mcculloch, Anna Meares, Emily Rosemond.

Women's Track Endurance: Ashlee Ankudinoff, Megan Dunn, Belinda Goss, Josephine Tomic.