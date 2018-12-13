Sportful and Peter Sagan launch new clothing line
Peter Sagan Line includes casual tees, cycling kit and accessories
Sportful have released the Peter Sagan Line, a collection of cycling kit and casual clothing designed in collaboration with the three-time world champion.
Italian cycling sportswear specialists Sportful worked with Sagan during his time at Tinkoff before joining forces with him again at Bora-Hansgrohe at the beginning of the 2018 season. The company has worked extensively with the Slovakian and sponsors the Sagan Fondo events in the USA.
The collection includes two different jersey and bib shorts designs, a vest and accessories, including socks, gloves and a cap, all in two different colour options.
The collection also includes four different casual t-shirts, celebrating Sagan's colourful personality.
"Peter is well known for his iconic style. We worked with Peter to create a custom apparel collection that expresses Peter's unique personality and legendary performances on the bike," the announcement from Sportful said.
"Each kit contains design details that celebrate Peter's greatest victories; from the Classics, to his record six green jerseys at the Tour de France, to his unprecedented three consecutive world championship wins."
