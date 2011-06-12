Sponsor split not affecting Omega Pharma-Lotto's performance
Sergeant praised Van den Broeck's ride in Criterium du Dauphine
Omega Pharma and Lotto are going their separate ways at the end of the season, but the upcoming “divorce” of the two title sponsors is not having an effect on the team's performance, according to team manager Marc Sergeant.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy