Omega Pharma to continue as a team sponsor

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) takes to the podium for the fourth time this month. (Image credit: ispaphoto.com)

Omega Pharma's “passion for this marvellous cycling sport” will continue in the future, as the company announced late Saturday night that it will continue to sponsor a cycling team in Belgium in the future.



Last week the Belgian National Lottery announced that it would discontinue its collaboration with the pharmaceutical firm the end of this year. Omega Pharma and Lotto had worked together for seven years, and the firm said that it “has been surprised to learn about the decision”.



