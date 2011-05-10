Trending

Belgacom won't go in as sponsor with Lotto

Too expensive, telecommunications company says

Omega-Pharma Lotto are full of confidence

Omega-Pharma Lotto are full of confidence
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Belgacom will not step up to become a cycling team co-sponsor with the Belgian National Lottery, as the required sum of money is too high, according to Belgian media reports.

Related Articles

Quick Step and Omega Pharma-Lotto cover up worry over lack of results

Future uncertain for Omega Pharma-Lotto and Gilbert despite Liege win

Omega Pharma and Lotto part ways

The two sponsors of Omega Pharma-Lotto have announced that they will split at the end of this season. Lotto is looking for a new co-sponsor for the coming years.

Belgacom was requested to provide an annual sum of 4.5 million euros. “That's too large an amount compared to all of our sponsorship activities,” spokesman Jan Margot told De Tijd, according to the Belga news agency.

The Belgian communications company will continue its other cycling sponsorships. “We reach the sport of cycling through other channels: mountain biking, the Gazet van Antwerpen Trophy cyclo-cross and the personal sponsorship of Sven Nys.”

Lotto is also said to be in negotiations with the international personnel firm Adecco.