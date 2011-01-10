SpiderTech p/b C10 confirms season start in Italy

SpiderTech rolls on the front of the peloton. (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)

The SpiderTech p/b C10 team is scheduled to kick off its European racing campaign in Italy next month at the one-day Trofeo Laigueglia and Giro di Sardegna stage race. The first-year Professional Continental team will make its base in the south of France while it takes on a heavy schedule of European events.

The team is stepping up a level this year and is looking to build upon its successes in Europe last year - two stage wins in the Mi-Août Bretonne by Guillaume Boivin and a win in the GP des Marbriers by Keven Lacombe - in higher-level events.

"We want to continue to evolve the team on all levels, financially, our administration, media exposure and communication for our sponsors, infrastructure and competitiveness in high level races," Directeur Sportif, Steve Bauer told Cyclingnews.

"Our objective to grow and improve is constant because globally there are so many things to work hard on, however, if we could pick one objective it would be in the sporting area such as the World Championship gold."

SpiderTech p/b C10 recently signed former Garmin-Transitions rider Svein Tuft. The Canadian is arguably the squad’s best chance at a world title having secured the silver medal at the 2008 UCI World Time Trial Championships in Varese, Italy.

However, the roster is full of talent including UCI World-Cup silver track medalist Zach Bell, Canadian National Champion Will Routley, Mark Batty, Bruno Langlois, François Parisien, Lucas Euser, Ryan Anderson, Hugo Houle, Pat McCarty, Martin Gilbert, Keven Lacombe, Andrew Randell, Ryan Roth, Guillaume Boivin, David Boily and Flavio De Luna.

The 17-man squad plus staff will unite at a team launch held on February 3 in Toronto, Canada. Shortly after, the riders will travel overseas and set up a team base in Carcassonne, France. "That area is a good central location with access to two main airports," Bauer said. "We found a quality place to house the whole team for the first three months of our campaign. It will help everyone adjust, settle in and train well. The terrain and climate is suitable for all and the team can prepare for the first races."

SpiderTech p/b C10 will start its season in Italy at the Trofeo Laigueglia on February 19 followed by the Giro di Sardegna held from February 22-26. The team is also confirmed to compete in Classica Sarda Sassari-Cagliari, Three days of West Flanders, Nokere Koerse, Handzame Classic, Dwars door Vlaanderen and is hoping to receive an invitation to the E3 Prijs Vlaanderen.

The team will return to North America where it will aim to compete in a series of UCI events including the Tour of the Gila, Amgen Tour of California, Philadelphia International Cycling Championships, Tour de Beauce, Tour of Utah, Quiznos Pro Challenge and the two Canadian ProTour events, Grand Prix Cycliste de Montreal and Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec.