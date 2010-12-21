Tuft to Spidertech for 2011

Image 1 of 3 Canadian Svein Tuft crosses the line in 26th place for the World Championship time trial in Geelong. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 2 of 3 Svein Tuft maintained the leader's jersey he's held since the prologue. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 3 of 3 Svein Tuft (Garmin-Transitions) in the Eneco Tour lead. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Svein Tuft has signed for Team Spidertech, ending his association and contract with the Pegasus Sports team.

The 2008 World time trial silver medallist signed for the Canadian ProContinental once it had been confirmed that the UCI had rejected Pegasus Sports’ bid for both ProTeam and ProContinental licences.

“I was close to joining Steve’s [Bauer’s] team this summer,” said Tuft.

“I knew then that I ultimately wanted to be a part of SpiderTech’s program, but the timing wasn’t quite right. Now that they’ve secured the Pro Continental licence and the opportunity to sign a new contract became an option; I knew that team SpiderTech was exactly where I wanted to be.”

Svein, who previously rode for Garmin-Transitions, and won a stage of the Eneco Tour this year, joins the Spidertech as it completes the 2010 season ranked as number one North American team on the UCI America Tour and is now the third rider on the team with ProTour experience, along with Lucas Euser who joined the team in 2010 and recent addition Pat McCarty.

“We are very excited to have Svein join the team” said Josée Larocque, the team’s general manager, “Svein’s strengths as a rider complement our existing roster perfectly. We are already very competitive in one day racing and Svein adds depth to our general classification chances in multi-day tours. He is one of the world’s best 'time-trialists' and he aligns perfectly with our long term goals to be competitive at the World Tour level.”

Tuft will join his team-mates at the official launch in early February before flying to southern France to start the team’s three-month European racing campaign. “Svein joining our team is timely. Our 2010 results, expanded roster and recent upgrade into division 2 status are all compelling, but Svein reconfirms to sponsors, race directors, fans and media that the team is ready for the bigger game. Svein is a man extremely respected by his peers and I’m expecting Svein’s experience, horsepower and leadership capacities to launch team SpiderTech to new levels. We are ecstatic with this opportunity to work with Svein” confirm Cycle Sport Management Inc. CEO and team Sport Director Steve Bauer, who is currently finalising the team’s racing schedule for the spring campaign in Europe.