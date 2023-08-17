Speculative future for Human Powered Health men as team look for new title sponsor

Human Powered Health have men’s squads deployed this week at the Tour of Denmark and Arctic Race of Norway, which could be among the final races for the orange-clad US-based ProTeam before management shutters the long-standing team at season’s end.

Circuit Sport, which has owned and managed the team since 2007, was looking to find sponsorship for the men’s ProTeam, with title sponsor Human Powered Health not renewing. However, the women’s WorldTour team would continue in 2024, according to Velo.

A week ago, Global Cycling Network reported that Circuit Sport management had reached out to the riders and staff on the men’s team with a video conference to update them with the situation and allow them to look elsewhere for a new contract.

On the opening day at the Arctic Race of Norway, August Jensen and Colin Joyce had top 10 finishes. After three stages at the PostNord Tour of Denmark, Charles-Étienne Chrétien and Stephen Bassett were the best-placed riders in GC, though well off the pace in 41st and 51st, respectively.

The team is scheduled to race the Maryland Cycling Classic, UCI Pro Tour, on September 3, which could be the final appearance for the men’s squad. Among the riders confirmed to start that US race are Scott McGill, Maryland native who has won two stages at the Tour of Portugal, and former Canadian National Champion Adam de Vos.

Minnesota-based Circuit Sport launched its men’s programme 16 years ago as Kelly Benefits Strategies. The men’s team was upgraded from Continental status in 2018, while the women’s team moved to the top tier as a Women’s WorldTour squad in 2022. The move made Human Powered Health the first co-ed team to send its women to the top division of the sport before its men.

Over the years, the team held different title sponsors, changing to Human Powered Health prior to the 2022 season. The team saw key departures last year, including two former US Pro road national champions, Joey Rosskopf and Kyle Murphy. Nickolas Zukowsky departed with Rosskopf to Q36.5, while Robin Carpenter went with Murphy to L39ION of Los Angeles.

HPH started the year with 23 riders and have seven top 5s on the year, led by Stanisław Aniolkowski’s pair of stage victoria at International Tour of Hellas. Earlier this week, Chad Haga, who joined the team in 2022, announced he would retire from road racing for the team and pursue a career in gravel racing.

Cyclingnews has reached out to Circuit Sport and is waiting for a response about their uncertain future.