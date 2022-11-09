McGill and Greenberg complete men's 2023 roster for Human Powered Health

Human Powered Health completed their men’s roster for 2023 with the additions of Scott McGill and Cory Greenberg, the two United States riders rounding out a lineup of 22 riders.

McGill had a breakthrough season in 2022 riding for Wildlife Generation with a bronze medal at the US Pro Criterium championship, followed by two stage victories among his five podiums and the points classification jersey at the Volta a Portugal. He was selected to represent Team USA at the UCI Road World Championships in Wollongong, finishing the colossal one-day race after spending 227 kilometres in the breakaway.

“To finally be able to join Human Powered Health is very exciting, and I’m looking forward to racing for a more international setup. It’s a team that I’ve wanted to join for a long time,” the 24-year-old from Mayland said in a team press release.

“It happened a little later than I would have hoped, but I stayed persistent and was able to earn a contract. Over the last few years, I’ve stayed as motivated as I can. To win in Europe is a totally different ball game, and it was pretty relieving to know that everything is clicking.”

McGill, who recently finished fourth for the US elite men in the Pan-American Cyclocross Championships, signed a two-year contract to be part of the road team for HPH.

Greenberg inked a one-year contract, moving to the ProTeam level from German Continental squad Dauner-Akkon. The California native will turn 35 in January and will add strength to the team in time trialling and sprints. He also plans to compete in select gravel events.

“This is really a huge dream come true for me, both as a rider and as someone living with IBD [inflammatory bowel disease]. As a young rider, I could vividly remember my first races as a U23 athlete, lining up against the then-Optum team and thinking, one day, I’d like to be there riding for them.” Greenberg wrote on his Instagram feed.

“Being diagnosed with IBD during my U23 career, I thought that my dream to reach this level and an opportunity to ride for this team was near impossible. - Fast forward to now, I am finally achieving that dream, the one that seemed impossible as I layed in that hospital bed.”

A past winner at Tulsa Tough, Greenberg suffers from the auto-immune disease ulcerative colitis, which had him hospitalised in 2011. He has managed the disorder through nutrition and medication and launched the Ride4IBD movement to help others with inflammatory bowel disease.

“To inspire the next person who might one day ride for Human Powered Health who is living with a chronic illness who might not think that this is attainable or even possible, that is my dream,” added Greenberg.

The North American duo will join 20 other riders in the new year. In September, seven new riders were confirmed, including WorldTour talents Gijs Van Hoecke from AG2R Citroën Team, Barnabás Peák of Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux and Canadian Benjamin Perry of Astana-Premier Tech.

Key departures from the team are the two most recent US Pro road national champions, Joey Rosskopf from 2021 and Kyle Murphy from 2022. Rosskopf moves to Q36.5 with Nickolas Zukowsy, while Murphy will follow teammate Robin Carpenter to L39ION of Los Angeles.

Human Powered Health has been owned and managed by Minnesota-based Circuit Sport since 2007 and renamed the team Human Powered Health last winter. The men’s team was upgraded from Continental status in 2018, while the women’s team moved to the top tier as a Women’s WorldTour squad in 2022. The move made Human Powered Health the first co-ed team to send its women to the top division of the sport before its men.

Human Powered Health 2023 roster