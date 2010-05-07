Specialized recalls 2010 Epic and Era models

A problem has been found on Brain shock-equipped bikes from Specialized including the Epic Marathon Carbon. (Image credit: Specialized)

Specialized is cooperating with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission to announce a voluntary recall of their 26-inch wheeled Epic and Era full-suspension bikes.

Specialized recommends that consumers stop using the affected bicycles immediately unless otherwise instructed by a Specialized dealer or representative.The shock mount for the Brain reservoir on the models’ swing arm could break causing loss of control of the bicycle.

The following models are affected: 2010 Specialized 26” Era and 26” Epic bicycles: 2010 Epic Marathon Carbon, 2010 Epic Marathon Frame, 2010 Epic Expert Carbon, 2010 Epic Expert, 2010 Epic Comp Carbon, 2010 Epic Comp, 2010 Era FSR Expert Carbon, 2010 Era FSR Expert and 2010 Era FSR Comp.

Authorized dealers in the US sold the bikes from September 2009 through October 2009 for between $2,000 through $5,500. The bikes were manufactured in Taiwan.

Specialized estimates 1,350 frames could be prone to failure. No incidents or injuries have been reported to the CPSC.

Specialized proactively sent out a letter to consumers and a ‘Stop Sale Notice’ to dealers in November 2009, once they became aware of the problem, which BikeRadar reported.

Riders should immediately stop riding affected bikes and contact their Specialized dealer for a free repair. For additional questions, contact Specialized toll-free at (877) 808-8154 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday or visit www.specialized.com