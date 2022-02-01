Specialized now offers direct-to-consumer sales

Specialized has now introduced a direct-to-consumer sales model to its repertoire, offering Ship to Home delivery for free, as well as a brand new paid-for Specialized Delivery service for bikes that cost over £2,500. In addition to this, its new Service Charter will mean its online customers will be able to access warranty services from any Specialized retailer.

Specialized road bikes, along with its other wares, will still be available to buy from brick-and-mortar stores, but adding this new way for riders to buy and receive their bikes should make it even easier for some. However, the news may be alarming to independent retailers, who are likely to miss out on sales when Specialized bikes can be bought directly

This new development comes as part of the brand’s Pedal the Planet Forward initiative, Specialized’s large-scale plan to make bicycles as accessible to as many people as possible for the good of the environment.

In a statement, Specialized says: “After nearly 50 years of building the perfect bike for every rider, we decided to go one step further and come up with the perfect way to get the perfect bike to every rider. Now you can shop when, where, and how you want, from your favourite retailer to the comfort of your own home. We’re excited to announce Ship to Home and Specialized Delivery, two new ways to get your new Specialized bike without getting in the car.”

(Image credit: Etienne Schoeman)

Ship to Home delivery

This free service allows customers to have their new bikes delivered directly to their doorstep. The bike will be pre-built in its box with minimal assembly required, and the Specialized Rider Care Specialist team is available to help over the phone if it’s needed. They can also connect customers to their local retailer if further help is needed.

Specialized Delivery

For bikes that cost over £2,500, a £75 Specialized Delivery service is available (pricing and terms will vary internationally, details TBC). This not only sees the bike delivered straight to the customer’s door, but it’s also delivered by a Specialized technician who will make sure it fits and is set up properly, register the bike, take the customer through some basic maintenance, and wait while they give it a spin.

(Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

Service Charter

In addition to all this, Specialized is introducing the Service Charter, a new initiative across its extensive retail network that enables customers to access warranty services at any Specialized retailer, whereas previously this was limited to the exact store where the bike was purchased. This means that online customers taking advantage of the new direct-sales service will still be able to access this service. Warranty services are carried out for free, with retailers being credited for labour costs.