Specialized-lululemon to race TTT Worlds in support of charity

Specialized-lululemon en route to victory in the team time trial. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

The UCI women's squad Team Specialized-lululemon is a heavy pre-race favourite for the inaugural team time trial world championship, taking place Sunday, September 16 in Limburg, The Netherlands as the opening event at the UCI road world championships, and the German-based squad has added incentive for success via the team's support of the Right to Play charity. Specialized-lululemon has partnered with Right To Play and has pledged to raise US$100,000 for the organisation's efforts to assist children in Rwanda.

"The money will come from prize money, a big auction that will take place after the season and now with our TTT World Championship Pledge," the team announced. "We ask you to join us in helping the children of Rwanda by agreeing to donate a small amount of money based on our result in this inaugural event."

Specialized-lululemon's six-woman team for the 34.2km team time trial world championship, contested by trade teams, includes Charlotte Becker (Ger), Amber Neben (USA), Evelyn Stevens (USA), Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Ger), Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) and Trixi Worrack (Ger). The squad has been a force in team time trials this season, with its most recent victory during stage 2 of the BrainWash Ladies Tour in The Netherlands on September 5.

In the 34km test the team beat other Worlds favourites Orica-AIS by 19 seconds and the Rabobank Women Cycling Team by 57 seconds. The team had previously won the 42.5km Open de Suède Vargarda TTT on August 17 in Sweden, part of the 2012 women's World Cup, finishing 28 seconds ahead of Orica-AIS and 1:50 in front of the Rabobank Women Cycling Team.

Right To Play is a global organization that uses the transformative power of play to educate and empower children facing adversity. Through playing sports and games, Right To Play helps children in more than 20 countries around the world build essential life skills and better futures, while driving a lasting social change. The organisation was founded in 2000 by four-time Olympic gold medalist and social entrepreneur Johann Olav Koss.

"If we win a donation of $50 is suggested, $20 for a silver medal and $10 for bronze," said Team Specialized-lululemon. "You can also choose an alternative amount to contribute."

The pledge form and additional information can be found at http://velociosports.com/worlds-ttt-pledge-for-right-to-play/