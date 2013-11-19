Specialized-lululemon finalise squad for 2014

Image 1 of 4 The Specialized-lululemon team (Image credit: ASO) Image 2 of 4 Specialized-lululemon dominated the TTT in Holland (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 3 of 4 Tiffany Cromwell (Orica-AIS) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 The Specialized-lululemon team lines up (Image credit: Marco Quezada)

Team Specialized-lululemon will continue for a third year in the women's professional peloton having retained seven riders and added four new faces. The team took home 30 UCI victories in 2013 and finished the season ranked third overall in the UCI World Cup.

The line up will include returning riders Lisa Brennauer, Loren Rowney, Carmen Small, Ally Stacher, Evelyn Stevens, Tayler Wiles and Trixi Worrack. Joining the team are French National Champion Elise Delzenne, Dutch rider Chantal Blaak, Canadian Karol-Ann Canuel and Australian Tiffany Cromwell.

Despite having lost Ellen van Dijk, the team remains positive about its chances for success in 2014 with its new recruits and continuing goal to get more women riding. "We're looking forward to our third season with exciting things happening in women's cycling and some talented new riders joining our roster" said team owner Kristy Scrymgeour.

Cromwell is one of the new riders looking forward to increased opportunities having penned a multi-year deal. Cromwell's long term goal is for success at the 2016 Olympics and believes that a new team and new environment will result in more victories.

The new signings for the team will fill the void left by the retirements of Ina-Yoko Teutenberg and Katie Colclough while there remain several riders more than capable of winning both one-day and stage races.

The team's success on the road in 2013 has helped to continue the growth of women's cycling which was further incentive for the title sponsors to commit for another year. Specialized and lululemon are both looking forward to continuing their successful partnership in sponsoring the team.

"The team has won not only races, but inspired more women to join us in cycling" said Women's Product Manager at Specialized Erin Sprague.

"We are excited to support the team and continue working with these athletes to develop and learn more about the performance of our products" said Laura Klauberg who is SVP of Brand and Community at lululemon athletica.