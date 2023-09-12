Specialized launches the Roubaix SL8 with a brand new Future Shock 3.0 system

Specialized has released the latest version of its Roubaix endurance road bike in the form of the Roubaix SL8 which comes in several spec options. The Roubaix SL8 dovetails with the recently released Tarmac SL8, although there was no previous Roubaix SL7 model the brand says it wanted to link its top-flight models under the same name.

The Roubaix has been around for the best part of two decades now, it was even the American brand's first full-carbon fibre road bike and features in our best endurance road bike guide. Peter Sagan famously rode a Roubaix model to victory at Paris-Roubaix making use of the Futureshock suspension technology the bike has become synonymous with after its debut in 2016.

Specialized says that in the endurance road category, there is nothing faster than the Roubaix SL8. The brand claims it has eliminated four watts of drag by optimising the areas of the bike that meet airflow first in use. Over a 100-mile ride riding at 3 w/kg Specialized says this equates to a 17-second saving. This means a new fork shape with a deeper leg, especially at the bottom of the fork, and a revised down tube design, whilst the dropped seat stays are dropped further still to aid aerodynamics.

Aside from frame design improvements, Specialized says it has reduced frame weight by 50 grams by optimising the carbon fibre layup. The Roubaix gets Specialized premium 12r carbon fibre which means a 56cm Roubaix SL8 S-Works model weighs a claimed 7.3 kilos. The frame geometry has stayed the same, except growing by 10mm in height up front, partly due to the new Future Shock.

Elsewhere, there is also a brand new Future Shock 3.0 suspension system which we get into below, added mounting points for bottles, bags and mudguards (something we lamented the lack of in our review of the old model) and increased tyre clearance for up to 38c / 40mm tyres. Specialized also says the bike will be just at home running a 28mm tyre as it will be a 38mm option.

As you might expect the Roubaix SL8 S-Works boasts a top-tier spec sheet with Red AXS and Roval wheels (Image credit: Specialized )

Future Shock 3.0

The Roubaix SL8 has also received a brand new Future Shock platform providing 20mm of travel and 30mm of stack height adjustment. Future Shock is a front suspension system located below the bike's handlebar stem, aimed at increasing comfort and providing additional compliance. The new Future Shock 3.0 series is broken down into three three spec tiers. These are Future Shock 3.3, 3.2 and 3.1 models, as well as three spring rates to choose from. There are also five additional pre-load washers to further adjust the tune to suit rider preferences.

The top-end Future Shock 3.3 unit is hydraulically damped which the brand claims will produce a smoother and more controlled ride. There is also more compression adjustment than on previous Future Shock models. S-Works and Pro Roubaix models will feature 3.3 Future Shocks.

Future Shock 3.2 units are also hydraulically damped for the same smooth ride but the compression is pre-set to the smoothest setting. Expert and Comp models will come fitted with 3.2 Future Shocks.

Future Shock 3.1 units use an undamped shock and have adjustable preload. Sport 105 and Apex models and the base model will come with 3.1 units.

Future Shock 3.3 and 3.2 models are available separately and are backwards compatible, which Specialized says allows existing Roubaix owners to upgrade to the new technology should they wish.

The Future Shock has a two-year warranty period. The inner damper does not require servicing and according to the brand is designed to last for the lifetime of the unit. However, the Future Shock chassis which contains needle bearings can be rebuilt by dealers if needed. Specialized says they only recommend this if the shock rubber boot is torn which will introduce contamination to the unit. We also understand the external rubber boot and internal seals have also seen improvement in order to increase the overall sealing of the Future Shock.

The Future Shock 3.0 family. In the middle are the new hydraulic dampers, and to the right varying weight springs and red pre-load spacers to allow further adjustment and tuning. (Image credit: Future / Tom Wieckowski )

Front and rear balance

Specialized says to produce a balanced overall ride feel they developed the Pavé seatpost and dropped seatpost clamp design for the rear of the bike. Helping create what Specialized calls it's Aftershock technology.

The brand says the carbon layup of the seatpost ensures rearward deflection moves in a path opposite the rear axle, reducing impacts or vibrations reaching the rider in the saddle whilst aiding power transfer.

Moving downward slightly from the saddle, the seatpost clamp itself sits around 65mm lower than a regular clamp according to Specialized. Creating a longer 'lever' which helps provide the maximum amount of rear deflection for a smoother ride.

Specialized claims the new Roubiax is the smoothest road bike in its endurance road category. According to the brand, the Roubaix SL8 provides a 53% reduction in initial impacts at the handlebars compared to other prominent road bikes which they tested. Specialized say it validated this by using telemetry equipment to monitor impacts at the handlebars and wheels by riding across 22mm bumps at 32kph multiple times.

Cables stay external, in part to play nicely with the Future Shock unit (Image credit: Specialized)

Specs and Build options

Seven Roubaix SL8 models in total will be available, along with an S-Works frameset available also for custom builds in a single colour way. The Roubaix models are all SL8s but are then subdivided into S-Works, Pro, Expert, Comp etc. in descending order.

The top-spec S-Works Roubaix SL8 models come with Sram Red AXS groupsets, Roval Terra CLX II wheelsets and a stealthy smoke / black pearl single colourway. S-Works and Pro models as well as the Frameset option come in a single colourway whilst the rest of the models have two or three paint options which are dictated by frame size.

There is a mix of Shimano and Sram hardware across the range with four Sram-equipped models and three for Shimano. All bikes come with double chainsets except the Sport Apex model which features a Sram Apex 1x chainset.

All models except the entry-level base Roubaix SL8 model also get Specialized Mondo tyres specced in a 32mm size. The entry-level bike gets Specialized Road Sport rubber.

The Apex Sport model gets a Sram 1x chainset (Image credit: Specialized)

Other details for the bike include three water bottle mounts on the Roubaix SL8 frame. One on the seat tube and down tube in the usual places and an additional pair of mounts on the underside of the down tube.

There is also a set of bosses on the top tube for a bag or box, in part to minimise straps from bags degrading the rubber Future Shock boot over time which Specialized say is something it had noticed on previous bikes.

The SL8 also has fender or mudguard mounts included now. Full-length mudguards can be fitted to the frame and will allow a max tyre size of 35mm when fitted. This is something fellow Tech writer Will Jones called a 'major flaw' in his review of the previous Roubaix.

The Roubaix SL8 will use a 68mm BSA bottom bracket, the forks mounts come set up to accommodate 160mm / 180mm rotors. The Thru Axles use 142x12 and 100x12mm sizing.

A single frame set option is available if customers want a custom build. Available in this sole metallic white sage/ink colourway. (Image credit: Specialized )

Swipe to scroll horizontally Model Price Weight Future Shock Groupset Wheels Colour S-Works Roubaix SL8 €14,000 / $14,000 / £12,000 / AUD19,900 7.3kg Future Shock 3.3 SRAM Red eTAP AXS Roval Terra CLX II Smoke / Black pearl Roubaix SL8 Pro €9,000 / $8,500 / £8,000 / AUD11,900 8.1kg Future Shock 3.3 SRAM Force eTAP AXS Roval Terra CL Metallic Pine Roubaix SL8 Expert €6,500 / $ 6,500 / £6,000 / AUD9,400 8.6kg Future Shock 3.2 SRAM Rival eTAP AXS Roval Terra C Carbon / liquid silver - Dove grey / Chameleon lapis Roubaix SL8 Comp €4,800 / $5,000 / £5,000 / AUD7,000 8.9kg Future Shock 3.2 Shimano 105 R7170 DI2 DT Swiss G540 Deep Lake / white sage metallic - Red ghost pearl / dune white Roubaix SL8 Sport - Apex €4,000 / $4,000 / £3,250 / AUD5,700 8.9kg Future Shock 3.1 SRAM APEX eTAP AXS DT Swiss G540 Carbon / Metallic obsidian - Metallic spruce / Forest green Roubaix SL8 Sport - 105 €3,800 / $3,500 / £3,000 / AUD5,000 8.9kg Future Shock 3.1 Shimano 105 R7120 - Mechanical DT Swiss G540 Metallic sapphire / Blue onyx - Metallic Obsidian / Birch - Birch / White mountains / Abalone Roubaix SL8 - base model. €2,800 / $2,800 / £2,500 / AUD3,900 8.9kg Future Shock 3.1 Shimano Tiagra 4720 Axis Elite Disc Morning mist / Smoke - Rusted red / Obsidian Frameset €5,500 / $5,500 / £4,750 / AUD8,900 828 grams N/A n/a n/a Metallic white sage / Ink / white sage