Specialized announces e-bike battery recycling programme
The partnership with Ecolamp means there is a plan for your Specialized e-bike battery when it has run its course
Specialized has announced a joint venture with Ecolamp, setting out a brand new recycling plan for its e-bike batteries.
There is no question that the e-bike revolution is here, with sales of electric bikes of all variety surging. According to Specialized, its Turbo range of e-bikes has seen sales triple in only two years, but as a brand with a deep e-bike product strategy, Specialized is aware of the issues that lurk in the future of an increasingly bigger e-bike market: more e-bikes and wider e-bike use will eventually result in a greater volume of spent lithium-ion battery packs.
To tackle this, Specialized has partnered with Ecolamp, a UK waste disposal carrier with a proven record of recycling most household electronics, creating a natural pivot into the e-bike segment. Ecolamp has now become the nationwide recycling partner for Specialized e-bikes.
The agreement with Specialized will see Ecolamp recycling e-bike batteries, with a commitment to ensuring that no material whatsoever ends up in landfill.
Specialized’s stewardship of its e-bike battery legacy in the United Kingdom is an extension of the company’s recently-announced strategy in North America, where the company has partnered with recycling start-up Redwood Materials.
According to Specialized, the project will be underway before the end of 2021 in the USA, before extending into other countries in 2022.
