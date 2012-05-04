IMBA Trail Tune-Up grants opens May 15

Image 1 of 3 Racers trying to negotiate the new technical singletrack at Fontana (Image credit: US Cup) Image 2 of 3 Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox Racing) head up some sweet singletrack 30 seconds behind JHK (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 3 of 3 A rider on singletrack littered with rocks (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

USA Cycling and the International Mountain Bicycling Association (IMBA) announced that, beginning on May 15, the application period will open for the annual USA Cycling/IMBA Trail Tune-Up Grant.

Each year, the Trail Tune-Up Grant is awarded to a mountain bike group seeking to jump-start trail improvement projects. These grants are completely funded by USA Cycling members through an optional land access check box on USA Cycling license applications and renewal forms.

For 2012, one $2,000 grant will be awarded. Additionally, the winning group will receive a follow-up visit and technical assistance from one of the Subaru/IMBA Trail Care Crews.

Following is a timeline for this year’s Trail Tune-Up Grant application process: The grant application period is May 15 to Aug. 15, 2012. The winner will be chosen on September 1. The winner will be officially announced during Interbike, September 19-21.

For more information on the Trail Tune-Up Grant, including information on how to apply, visit the Trail Tune-Up Grant webpage.