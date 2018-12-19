Sosa trains with Team Sky in Mallorca

Image 1 of 5 Ivan Sosa (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 2 of 5 Ivan Ramiro Sosa (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) won the queen stage 3 at the Adriatica Ionica Race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Ivan Sosa (Androni-Giocattoli) leads the overall classification during stage 4 at Adriatica Ionica Race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Ivan Sosa in the race leader's jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) surges after being caught by Ivan Sosa (Androni Giocattoli) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Ivan Sosa confirmed his transfer to Team Sky this week while attending a first training camp with the British squad in Mallorca. Sosa had originally been linked to Trek-Segafredo but backed out of the deal to sign a three-year contract with Team Sky.

The 21-year-old Colombian had a breakout season in 2018, wining the overall at the Vuelta a Burgos, the Adriatica Ionica Race and the Sibiu Cycling Tour.

"I am really happy to be here," Sosa said after spending a week with his new team. "I am here to keep improving as a rider, and while it will be a learning process for me during my early days with the team, I believe I will fit into this group well and race to my full potential over the coming years."

Sosa is the team's fifth Colombian rider signed, and he is close friends with Egan Bernal, who joined the team last year after also riding for Androni-Sidermec.

"Having Egan here is a big boost for me," Sosa said in a statement released by the team. "He is a good friend and someone I know very well. Having him and a few other South Americans in the team will be really beneficial for me."

Sosa also praised his new teammates and staff for the welcome he has received so far.

"There is a nice mix of youth and experience within this team, and they've all helped me settle in," he said. "Training has been really good and the DSs and coaches have been great with me too. We're all looking forward to the new season and the chance to build on the team's successes of 2018."

Earlier reports have said Sosa could ride this year's Giro d'Italia, a race new teammate Chris Froome won this year. Team Sky coach Xabier Artetxe said Sosa and his climbing abilities will be huge addition to the team after he finds his place within the new structure.

"He will need time to settle in - to learn how we train, to learn how we race - but he has everything here to keep progressing as a rider, Artetxe said. "He has the potential to be one of the best climbers in the world."





"He is really close to Egan," Artetxe said. "They know each other really, really well, and that will help him. Egan is a great example for Sosa. He will help him settle into Team Sky and help him continue to make improvements as a young rider with huge potential."





